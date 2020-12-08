The peaceful transfer of power after a free and fair election is the very core of American democracy. Trump is weakening this core principle by continuing to maintain, with no proof, the election was stolen from him. Despite the fact many judges, governors, secretaries of state (often Republicans) and even the attorney general attest the election was fairly and legally administered, Trump peddles baseless conspiracy theories, fires or tries to intimidate officials who tell the truth, and allows his most rabid supporters to threaten election workers who are just doing their jobs. Tinhorn dictators around the world do such things. That an American president would act this way is shameful and a violation of his oath to uphold the Constitution.
It is easy to become jaded about politics. The constant sniping, the hypocrisy, the grotesque amount of money spent on campaigns is dispiriting. Nevertheless, it is worth remembering, prior to the birth of representative government. the main way people settled deep political differences was through violence. Revolutions, civil wars, assassinations and systematic political oppression were the common methods used to seize or maintain power. This is still the case today in many parts of the world.
The American people are deeply divided on many issues. Are we still united in our belief that power ultimately resides with the people, that through free, fair elections, voters choose their representatives, and that those who are unhappy with the outcome still are obligated to accept the will of the majority?
Trump supporters have been placed in the awkward position of standing up for democracy or remaining loyal to a man who is doing everything he can to undermine it for personal gain. Social media magnifies the voices of Trump extremists. We need to hear from the Republican rank and file. Do they want democracy or Trump? It’s one or the other.
William Dunkel lives in Windham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.