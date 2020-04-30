Imagine watching a grade B horror movie about an insidious virus killing thousands of people and shutting down civilization around the planet. There are shots of huge cities with eerily empty streets; scenes of people saying goodbye to dying loved ones over the phone. Cut to a commercial; a huckster with slicked-back orange hair and a fake tan is hawking some miracle cure product. But wait — he looks familiar. That’s the president of the United States suggesting, at his April 23 press conference, that injecting some kind of antiseptic or putting a UV light inside your body can cure COVID-19 in a jiffy!
Is Donald Trump actually ignorant enough to believe this? Is he so jealous of Dr. Fauci that he offers these absurd bromides to keep the spotlight on himself? Is he trying to determine how gullible we are? Do he and Melania laugh themselves to sleep at night over the latest whopper he’s sold to the public?
The nation that was the Arsenal of Democracy during WWII can’t produce enough Q-tips to test for the virus. We have to resort to middle school students using laser printers to produce face shields and people sewing masks at home to fill the void. Now, on top of this national humiliation, we have a president who is making a laughing stock of the U.S. around the world.
If you want this long national nightmare to end, vote for Biden in November, even if he is not your ideal candidate. If you have some extra money, which most people don’t these days, donate to the Biden campaign because Trump’s war chest is overflowing with contributions from fat cats and big corporations who are benefiting most from his tax cuts and the gutting of environmental regulations.
There will be no return to normalcy until Trump is out of the White House.
William Dunkel lives in Windham.
