S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, would be a major step back for climate action in Vermont. The core of the bill was developed in closed-door meetings by some of Vermont’s biggest polluters, bypassing grassroots environmental groups and the Climate Council. It heavily favors biofuels that would push Vermont further from its climate goals.

As S.5 has advanced through Senate and House committees, more than 30 organizations and 230 individuals have signed a letter calling for all biofuels — biomass, liquid biofuels and ‘renewable’ natural gas — to be removed from S.5.

