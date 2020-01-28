I rather enjoyed reading Julie Moore’s article, “The Work of Clean Water.” It paints a picture that recognizes some of Vermont’s most significant engineering accomplishments, as well as setting the stage for what must be done to clean up our waterways.
As secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, she says it will take a new attitude to accomplish these goals and acknowledges it will cost money and take time, as well as requiring the efforts of all of us.
For the casual reader, her approach seems totally reasonable and kind of not to worry — that is, unless you had attended a public forum explaining the new 3-Acre Rules on impervious surfaces.
Last year, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) held a public hearing in Rutland on Oct. 28 to solicit public comment on rules for mitigating stormwater runoff from properties of 3 acres or more of impervious surface. They came armed with a 24-page draft list of sites that had been identified by aerial reconnaissance as targets for compliance with GP 3-9050 rules developed for Vermont’s clean water Act 64, which passed in 2015. The DEC adopted these 3-Acre Rules in February 2019; they took effect March 15 and will start phasing in by mid-2020.
Perhaps the scariest information presented at this forum was it could, in fact, cost a property owner more to comply with this mandate for engineering and impact fees than their property is worth.
Vermont’s clean water act is touted as an investment in the future, yet its 3-Acre Rules would confiscate private property by extreme measure if these new rules for engineering and impact fees are allowed. This mandate will be like starting over for some property owners, many of whom are small business owners our state can ill afford to lose.
If a new attitude is the order of the day — let’s hope the picture Julie has painted for us is in reality one we can all work together to achieve!
Lynn Edmunds lives in Wallingford.
