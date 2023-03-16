When 18 residents petitioned Wallingford’s Town Clerk on March 3, 2022, spokesman Ken Fredette requested the Board of Civil Authority to verify the residency of Bruce Moreton. At a meeting held March 23, 2022, the BCA sent a challenge letter to Mr. Moreton, resulting from his political enemies seizing on an opportunity to remove him from Mill River’s board of directors. This removal would be based on his residency that requires a school board director to be on the voter checklist of the town he or she represents.
The house Moreton was renting in town was sold and the fact he was unable to find housing in Wallingford at the time, forced him to winter in Rutland while his seasonal home on Sugar Hill was prepared for year-round occupancy. Bruce was easily able to defend against the accusations that he lived out of town, beating back the challengers simply by meeting all the requirements of Vermont law that protect from such things as a political coup. After which, his voting privileges were immediately returned to active status.
However, his political rivals would not be detoured a year later, as they continued to insist he still doesn’t live in Wallingford. Even after he had spent the summer of 2022 at his residence on Wallingford Pond road, they continued stalking him and claiming he is not a resident.
After a year had passed, challengers were back. This time they would enlist new members on the Board of Civil Authority to their cause. Surely, this would make them victorious unless, of course, a bias forced some to recuse? So, on Feb. 15, the BCA convened another meeting, in spite of the fact countless residents of the town enjoy no fear of being purged from the checklist for being temporarily away from their primary residence in winter months.
Consequently, Bruce was simply not afforded the same degree of respect or dignity as other members of the community, and the harassment continued. Perhaps some members of the community didn’t get the memo when Wallingford recently adopted an inclusion statement, so they still cling to their ideology, ignore due process under the law, and pretend to be outraged.
One has to wonder, why this vindictive behavior? After all, couldn’t it just wait until his term is up next year, then vote him out of office, if he wants to run again after the way he has been treated?
Finally successful on Feb. 15, the BCA was able to remove Bruce from the checklist, but when the fog of war lifted, a lack of due process hung in the air. Clinging to a victory, while still trying to conceal a partially exposed narrative of double standards, a retreat was ordered giving those skeptical of what had just happened, cause to reflect on their actions.
Wallingford legislators then began reviewing vulnerabilities and promptly rescheduled another meeting for March 2 to reconsider the BCA’s aggressive action to remove Mr. Moreton, absent due process, of sending him another challenge letter. The decision to revisit actions taken on Feb. 15 was based on a recommendation from Vermont’s secretary of state.
On March 2, the meeting to reconsider was called to order. With battle lines drawn, momentum soon turned into frustration for newly enlisted allies on the BCA. Not well seasoned in their duties, they had narrowly missed stepping in a minefield as they hastily pursued removal of Mr. Moreton from the Mill River School Board.
Forced to withdraw under heavy fire from a lack of due process, the BCA was now back to reconsider their previous action. The burden of proof had now been shifted from Mr. Moreton to the Board of Civil Authority; they were liable for their actions, and the town was now liable for damages as a result. The once-new board members are now battle-hardened and have a better understanding of the virtues of due process. They realize this is not a game anymore and restore Mr. Moreton to the checklist, voting 8 to 2, reversing the previous 6 to 4 decision that removed him. Then, they decline to take up another motion to send an additional challenge letter when it was offered.
Perhaps this board will now be far less likely to rush to judgment in the future, or to fall for campaigns that go against their oath of office and the guidelines established for them by Vermont law as a justice of the peace. You get to decide where you live, no one else; the burden of proof is on your shoulders, when you are challenged. If your challenger doesn’t believe your intent, they may seek litigation, and you will have to defend against it.
However, if you are denied due process of a challenge letter by someone else, then the burden of proof falls on them and the tables are reversed, they now have to defend. It is by your choice, our collective power will be respectful, not controlling, inclusive, not discriminating and organically natural, not agenda-driven.
Your power has resonance, but is your pursuit in harmony with the universe in which you live? Everyone deserves to be treated the same; if we are to be inclusive, we must follow procedural due process to ensure there are no double standards.
Lynn James Edmunds lives in Wallingford.
