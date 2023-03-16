When 18 residents petitioned Wallingford’s Town Clerk on March 3, 2022, spokesman Ken Fredette requested the Board of Civil Authority to verify the residency of Bruce Moreton. At a meeting held March 23, 2022, the BCA sent a challenge letter to Mr. Moreton, resulting from his political enemies seizing on an opportunity to remove him from Mill River’s board of directors. This removal would be based on his residency that requires a school board director to be on the voter checklist of the town he or she represents.

The house Moreton was renting in town was sold and the fact he was unable to find housing in Wallingford at the time, forced him to winter in Rutland while his seasonal home on Sugar Hill was prepared for year-round occupancy. Bruce was easily able to defend against the accusations that he lived out of town, beating back the challengers simply by meeting all the requirements of Vermont law that protect from such things as a political coup. After which, his voting privileges were immediately returned to active status.

