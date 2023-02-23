One thing seemed clear at the BCA hearing in Wallingford last Wednesday: Ken Fredette was on a mission to have Bruce Moreton, a duly elected school board member, removed from his position, based solely on the premise he is no longer a resident of the town of Wallingford. When supporters for removal spoke during public comments, a sense of urgency began to push things toward a swift and speedy removal, whether right or wrong.
At this point, it became obvious there was no particular interest in hearing anything Mr. Moreton might have to say in his own defense. As the board began to deliberate, the calls for decisive action grew louder and louder, until finally all due process was replaced with the opinions and emotions of a small group on a mission — emphatically denying Mr. Moreton lives in Wallingford, and not wishing to know why he is wintering in Rutland. They simply remained unsympathetic and refused to send him another challenge letter so he might explain.
Whatever feelings a board member may have toward another individual of the community, collectively as a “Board of Civil Authority,” they have an obligation and a responsibility to hear both sides of any and all issues that come before them, yet, in this case, they elected not to.
It should also be noted, one of the board members voting to remove on the roll call vote, had previously signed a petition asking the board of civil authority to determine eligibility of Mr. Moreton. To be fair, this person was not on the board when the petition was signed. However, not recusing, then voting to remove without hearing testimony from Mr. Moreton, demonstrates a bias on the part of this individual and taints the outcome of these proceedings.
Let us pray that, by your choice, our collective power will be respectful, not controlling, inclusive, not discriminating, and organically natural, not agenda driven. Your power has resonance, but is your pursuit in harmony with the universe in which you live?
Lynn James Edmunds lives in Wallingford.
