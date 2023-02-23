One thing seemed clear at the BCA hearing in Wallingford last Wednesday: Ken Fredette was on a mission to have Bruce Moreton, a duly elected school board member, removed from his position, based solely on the premise he is no longer a resident of the town of Wallingford. When supporters for removal spoke during public comments, a sense of urgency began to push things toward a swift and speedy removal, whether right or wrong.

At this point, it became obvious there was no particular interest in hearing anything Mr. Moreton might have to say in his own defense. As the board began to deliberate, the calls for decisive action grew louder and louder, until finally all due process was replaced with the opinions and emotions of a small group on a mission — emphatically denying Mr. Moreton lives in Wallingford, and not wishing to know why he is wintering in Rutland. They simply remained unsympathetic and refused to send him another challenge letter so he might explain.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.