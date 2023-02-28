Recently, as someone who graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2020, school choice holds a sentimental meaning to me. Learning of the two bills, S.66 and H.258, I offer three words from the late Margaret Thatcher: “NO!, No! No!” Let me lay out reasons behind this.
I came from an area where my educational ability and trajectory would have been severely limited if I had not come to St. Johnsbury Academy. My life path would not have led me to expand my intellectual curiosity that many who know me dearly, recognize. As I prepare for grad school, I thank the academy and Vermont for allowing school choice as the skills taught to me during this time made a huge difference in the person I have become today. Furthermore, I have witnessed the opportunity poor students have had through school choice of garnering the best educational outcome possible. Some, from what I recall, were the first in their generation to attend college. This has been due to being in a school choice district, to get the possible education. In general, this is what the opportunity meant to me when I came to Vermont, as well many others who have the chance to enrich themselves culturally, intellectually and, finally, personally.
