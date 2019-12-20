In reading the Democratic Party response to Representative McCoy’s piece, by Liz Filskov, Ms. Filskov’s approach to the “problems” people are facing is to tax and tax and tax some more. Some of us Vermont natives remember the 3% Vermont sales tax which now, in many municipalities, is at 7%. The Democratic Party plan is to incrementally over time initiate this stuff on a regular basis to get to their goal, whatever that is on a given day.
It will be no different here. The past practices of the Democratic Party, in charge of state government for a while now, managed to give us a $4.5 billion deficit in the state retirement fund and a $70 million deficit in the current operating budget. It is not difficult to figure out, therefore, that the 4 cents will easily become a figure north of 2 cents rather quickly. And, in this case, other components of the tax-and-spend mentality, are not the same as even five years ago. The taxpaying residents of the state have left and are still leaving, because pastures are greener elsewhere. And they, of course, have taken their children along with them, those who may well have been attending public schools had they remained in Vermont.
There is not space enough here to go into all the additional government and associated costs which, of course, show up in higher taxes the Democratic Party contingent in the Vermont Legislature has caused over the course of time they have been the majority party. And what is there to show for it? Less business, less industry, less people in the state which, with current spending policy, equates to a bigger and bigger burden for those who are left to pay the bills.
The statewide comprehensive energy plan has, as its core, a carbon tax which is not a new concept. A carbon tax is the path to fleecing of Vermont taxpayers of their hard-earned retirement funds, a guaranteed reduction in the quality of life which has been enjoyed in this state and worked for in hopes to someday enjoy the benefit of same. In short, this is known as redistribution of wealth and control of individual lives. At the same time, it would drive prices of fuel oil, gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel, skyward with the resulting increases affecting virtually everything being done today, including heating homes, churches, schools and municipal buildings. Is this really what we want to do?
Please support Governor Scott in his promise to veto such a preposterous piece of legislation should one similar to this reach his desk. He needs to hear from grassroots Vermont folks in volumes that overshadow anything else that has been through the process. Let there be no question about just where we stand on this item, the king and queen of snake oil salesmanship, the carbon tax.
From where I sit, enough is enough.
James B. Hall lives in Center Rutland.
