Since moving to Rutland last year, I’ve been asked countless times “Why Rutland?” often with the added implication Rutland is a “dying town” and “there’s nothing to do here.” However, my perception has been quite the contrary. My partner and I absolutely love the local restaurants, farmers’ market, recreation opportunities and the historic, small business vibe of downtown.
With that said, there is undeniably room for growth and the recent adoption of a new mascot for the Rutland City Public Schools was an essential step toward an even brighter future. Retiring a mascot with an unquestionably dubious history (The word “raiders” isn’t offensive in isolation; however, it is impossible to untangle the name from the harmful, insensitive and appropriative history of the Rutland mascot.) signals Rutland is an inclusive community working hard to promote safety and prosperity for all residents.
However, the mascot transition gives reason to be hopeful because diversity and inclusion are traits that job seekers — particularly millennials — are demanding. The Vermont Roots Migration Survey found 20% of people who have moved away from Vermont did so because of the lack of diversity in the state. Another survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) found 79% of new graduates rated a diverse workforce as “very important.”
A diverse workforce and community are not possible in Rutland unless people of all backgrounds and beliefs feel safe and welcomed.
The need to appeal to young professionals is especially important because of the aging population of Rutland. Nearly a quarter of Rutland City residents are older than 65, with another 16% approaching retirement age during the next decade. Unless we are able to attract and retain young people, the fears of those who have already written the community off might be realized.
Of course, unveiling a new mascot won’t automatically attract people to the city, but it does reveal the moral character of the community. When presented with clear evidence of harm in connection to the former mascot, residents came together, discussed a solution and made a decision in the best interest of the collective — and not just those in power or with the loudest voice.
Rutlanders’ willingness to listen and evolve shows our shared commitment to fairness, safety and equity — which are transferable values that can be applied to any challenge. Allie Breyer outlined a set of actionable steps for community members and leaders that was published in the Rutland Herald on Nov. 11, 2020 (Breyer: Diversity needed), and I encourage everyone to revisit her recommendations.
Before concluding, I’d like to acknowledge those who fiercely supported the previous mascot. I can sympathize with having a part of one’s identity challenged or taken away, and know this can be a difficult process. In my early to mid 20s, I routinely shaved stars and stripes into my beard, got decked out in American flag apparel from head to toe, and led “U-S-A” chants. Being American was a core part of my identity (and I have pictures to prove it).
However, in recent years, I have had my eyes opened to some of the less convenient historical facts and tactics of the “Land of the Free.” My first instinct when presented with information that ran counter to my long-held beliefs, was denial and defensiveness, but the more I listened to people with different lived experiences than me, the more I was able to learn and grow as a person.
My journey is a conversation for another day, but it is ongoing and full of challenges and learning. While I am undoubtedly less enthusiastic to celebrate a history which — among other atrocities — includes the attempted (and failed) extermination of Indigenous people and continued silencing of their voices, I continue to stand behind the stated values of the United States of America. Also, I am committed to ensuring those values of freedom and justice apply universally, which is why I am proud of Rutland and excited about the progress and opportunities the mascot change will bring.
Aaron Epps resides in Rutland and previously lived and taught on the land of the Sicangu Lakota Oyate (Rosebud Reservation).
