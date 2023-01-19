Recent Times Argus editorials make clear the editors’ commitment to robust, varied and factual reader commentary and debate of current key issues. And, oh, how Vermonter opinions from politics, to religion, to abortion, to climate change, often support totally opposed points of view. Lurking on every editorial page, one finds the daily cartoon. Readers may easily overlook the persuasive lasting power of a clever drawing, focusing instead on the written editorials and commentary.
The regular Times Argus cartoons of Jeff Danziger and Tim Newcomb often stir a provocative response offering an emotion-tinged edge, a moment of reflection triggering more contemplation than the written word. Newcomb’s cartoon of Dec. 28 stands as a telling example, concluding with an unexpected “ah ha” as Newcomb makes a powerful case naming human overpopulation as a major contributor to every significant planetary crisis.
Contemporary scientists analyzing biodiversity and human ecology speak of today as an era of polycrises. Most of us would prefer not to think about the fires, floods, warfare and famine that stalk our media. However, few challenges have ever been overcome by ignoring them. Newcomb’s message is clear: The root cause of every major planetary environmental issue flows in part from overpopulation. At a time when politicians are trying to lure more people to Vermont, it may be hard to accept researchers’ conclusion about too many people.
“Raising children can be fun and fulfilling.” “We will have as many children as we want!” “Near 150,000 Vermonters are food insecure, a large proportion under the age of 12.” “Young people shun Vermont for lack of affordable child care and family leave.” Thus, the spirited debates will continue.
Yes, the lively exchanges will endure, some likely triggered by a cartoon saying the root cause of most of our environmental challenges flow from overpopulation, Thank you, Tim Newcomb.
Erik Esselstyn lives in North Montpelier.
