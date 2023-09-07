In June the Vermont Legislature demonstrated strong commitment to families by overriding the governor’s veto and enacting the 2023 child care bill into law. This landmark legislation, investing $125 million annually into the child care system through sustainable and fiscally responsible public investment, stabilizes Vermont’s child care sector. It also represents a monumental leap forward in providing accessible, high-quality child care for all Vermont families. By championing this law, Vermont has positioned itself as a national leader in child care, an achievement that should fill us all with pride.

The law’s expansion of eligibility means about 7,500 more Vermont children and their families will have access to child care financial assistance. Increased public funding will help bolster child care programs’ staffing and capacity. The law sets the stage for increased investments in Vermont’s early childhood education workforce and minimum pay standards for educators.

