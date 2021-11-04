As a former coach at Fair Haven and as an adult who was at the Fair Haven vs Hartford girls’ soccer game I would like to respond to Joe Cerniglia’s letter “Harassment by students.”
You said in your letter “Fair Haven coaches, athletic director and parents were all in attendance and within earshot of the misconduct.” Have you ever been to a soccer game at Fair Haven? If you have, you would know it would be impossible for coaches to hear anything from the other side of the field (70 yards away).
I stood 20 yards (and next to the AD for a portion of the game) from the student section and heard none of the harassment that was said. I am not saying it was not said and I am certainly not condoning anything that was said, but to call out a community for the ignorance of one or two young men is misguided. I would be surprised if any adults heard any of the comments that were said. There is a video of the whole game with the camera and microphone about 10-15 yards from the student section. Please watch it and tell me at what point you hear any harassment. I reviewed the video after being at the game and could not hear anything specific.
Your comment “ask yourself why you haven’t already had a conversation about what happened.” How do you know there have not been any conversations? I know many people, including myself, have reached out to Jeff Acker about the incident. Just because you have not seen anything doesn’t mean it has not happened.
As far as an apology or consequences from the high school, I have no idea what the school has done, but I do know that the two ADs were communicating back and forth quite a bit when this happened.
Trevor Ezzo lives in West Haven.
