States Attorney Rose Kennedy, acting as judge, prosecutor and jury, has been publicly issuing “Giglio” letters to municipal police officers based solely on her determination an officer’s actions and observations are different than how the officer describes those actions and observations in testimony or writings.
The purpose of a “Giglio” letter is to give notice an officer has credibility issues that may be explored if the case goes to trial. It was intended to disclose misconduct based on facts that had been vetted and sustained after notice and an opportunity to be heard. It was not intended to be issued based solely on an opinion from a single attorney.
A more balanced and transparent approach to providing the public with knowledge of its police would be to make the performance and discipline portions of their personnel file public. This would also provide some protection to the officers from arbitrary decisions based solely on one person’s opinion.
I note Ms. Kennedy only gives “Giglio” letters to municipal officers. That is because, despite general knowledge, a Vermont State Trooper’s Affidavit did not match the video on two prior occasions, and a Judicial Opinion (State v. Baron; Entry Regarding Motion, Filed Nov. 4, 2020) finding similar issues for that same trooper, Ms. Kennedy has yet to issue that trooper a public “Giglio” letter.
Why the double standard? Is it because Ms. Kennedy was the lawyer who prosecuted the case based on that trooper’s questionable affidavit?
When you read the judge’s decision in that case, in my opinion, you are left with only two explanations for the result. Either Ms. Kennedy herself did not review the trooper’s affidavit with the video and other evidence cited by the judge before filing the charges, or she prosecuted a case based on a trooper’s affidavit whom she knew or should have known had credibility issues, and for whom she had not issued a public “Giglio” letter.
As a prosecutor, and chief law enforcement officer for the county, Ms. Kennedy should be held to the same standard she holds municipal officers to. Under that standard, I hereby issue this “Giglio” letter to States Attorney Rose Kennedy, so that the public has notice she has the same job performance issues as the officers to whom she has issued “Giglio” letters.
John Paul Faignant lives in Rutland Town.
