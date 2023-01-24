Last month, we lost another child Holocaust survivor, Erika Hecht, as that generation finds its final resting place. Erika recalls a story of her wartime experience in her memoir “Don’t Ask My Name” — “One night, (my mother) wakes me and asks me my name. ‘Erika Bleier,’ I say. ‘What did you say?’ she asks. Her voice is dangerous. ‘Erika Bleier,’ I repeat fearfully, realizing too late that I made a mistake. Even to (my mother) I was supposed to lie and use my fake name, Erika Bankuti. Her anger boils over. (My mother) hits me with her open palm across my face and hisses through clenched teeth, ‘If you ever make that mistake again, we will be killed!’ I never utter that name again.”

Countless times through her childhood, Erika was moments away from her own death, and that of her immediate family, amidst bombs crashing down on either side, bullets inches away, living for days on end without food, while hiding in exile as a refugee between two warring armies.

