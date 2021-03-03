The library is a public trust. Not being sure what that might fully entail, I went to the Vermont State Library website. Here is what I came across: The Law of Public Libraries — The idea of a public library is essentially democratic. … The experience has changed the world for many of us. But libraries are more than places to read and borrow books. They are institutions, with responsibilities to ensure … appropriate services to patrons. They are run by volunteer boards, usually called trustees, and they are bound by law to the extent that it speaks to them.
This is what I want to say to you, the trustees of my library. A library, this library, Rutland Free Library, is a public trust. We, the community, are the recipients of this public trust. This is the promise that we can rely on. We can trust you. We believe we can trust you implicitly, because you have taken on these duties. You are there in this position of providing the public good for and to us. We have every reason to believe in you, in your goodwill to and for us.
I am, and we are, asking you to renew your commitment to the duties you took on when you first became a trustee. If you were not made aware that this was your first commitment, doing the public good, then please brush the dust off an earlier mission statement of your sacred duty to us, your community, and:
— Hear what we are telling you. We have not been heard.
— Know what we are telling you. We want to be heard.
— In future meetings, please respond to our request to tell you, with belief in the democratic way, what we desire. Open meetings. Begin again.
I talked with RFL Director Randal Smathers today, and I let him know he and the board would not lose face if they decided to change their minds. Actually, they would grow in stature, be seen as reconsidering for the public good. They would show the community that their commitment to this precious public trust is solid. Not hollow.
Marion Farell lives in Rutland.
