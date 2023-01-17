Vermonters have mistakenly thought we are immune from the believers of The Big Lie and election deniers who have permeated national politics.

We have a Republican governor who has worked diligently to reduce COVID-19 cases. In his weekly public news conferences, he was quick to give credit to others who have also worked to help Vermonters keep healthy. He encourages civil discussion among those who disagree with him. Scott was rewarded in the November election by a 70% victory.

