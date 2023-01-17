Vermonters have mistakenly thought we are immune from the believers of The Big Lie and election deniers who have permeated national politics.
We have a Republican governor who has worked diligently to reduce COVID-19 cases. In his weekly public news conferences, he was quick to give credit to others who have also worked to help Vermonters keep healthy. He encourages civil discussion among those who disagree with him. Scott was rewarded in the November election by a 70% victory.
But Governor Scott has erred in the kind of candidates he has campaigned with. In order to increase the Republican representation in the Vermont Legislature, he has appeared with three Republican candidates who do not support Vermont values.
Phil Scott campaigned with gun aficionado, Jarrod Sammis, in Castleton. Sammis had a YouTube page with videos of him brandishing his assault rifle at “communist s--t” questioning the results of the 2020 election. Sammis won the election by 50 votes.
Scott campaigned with John Klar. Klar is the far-right election denier who was the ringleader in bullying the trans-teen in Randolph and any school staff at Randolph Union High School who dared to support her. Klar lost the election.
Phil Scott explicitly supported Rob North, the anti-abortion extremist. During his campaign, he put out mailers with people who had not supported him. North lost the election.
Scott must know that Vermonters will be affected by the new Congress. Some of their laws will be passed, but all of the laws, whether passed or not, will give the Freedom Caucus free media coverage to spread their propaganda. The Big Lie has permeated many states, and we in Vermont need to be vigilant to protect our values of justice and freedom for all. If Gov. Scott wants to increase the number of Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, he needs to help his party nominate people who are not bullies and those who support fair elections and civil discussion.
Esther Farnsworth lives in Montpelier.
