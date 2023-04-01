The policy decisions we make as a state are powerful expressions of our values. During the past three years, “essential” work was redefined, and in the midst of the crisis, we congratulated ourselves on prioritizing health and well-being. As Vermont continues to navigate the repercussions of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to continue to redesign our economy to be more resilient and equitable.
One of the most profound revelations of the pandemic was, our economy rests on the backs of people in the caregiving and service sectors, who are often paid so little that they can’t cover basic living expenses with one full-time job. In the most intense period of the pandemic, before vaccines reduced the risk of serious illness for many, we expected these workers to show up for us, to sell us groceries and care for our children and older family members. Our lack of care infrastructure meant many unpaid, informal caregivers were pushed out of the workforce to fill in the gaps. And, as caregivers are more likely to be women and people of color, this unwelcome realignment and undervaluing of roles promises to increase economic inequities.
The pandemic appears to be fading from memory before it is even officially over. Much of the policy conversation centers on growing the economy in a time when what’s really called for is resilience and balance. Ask any policy advocate what the most effective frame is for an issue right now, and you’ll probably hear the word “workforce.” There are calls for workforce housing, and investments in the early care and education system to support the workforce. Thankfully, in some corners of Montpelier, there’s also a push to recalibrate what that means, and to recognize our workforce is made up of people whose health and well-being determine the vitality of our state.
It’s heartening that many employers recognize this, too, and support public investment in social infrastructure like child care and paid family and medical leave. House committees heard from businesses who see paid leave as an essential tool for attracting and keeping employees, particularly as two bordering states have comprehensive paid leave programs. They also consulted with national experts and program administrators from states who have many years of data on the impact of paid leave, and have crafted an excellent proposal (H.66) that builds on that experience.
Senate leadership countered with a hastily-crafted proposal to extend paid parental leave — initially only to one parent per household. This was later changed to allow parents to share the 12-week leave, but evidence from parental leave programs around the globe demonstrates this approach will nevertheless reinforce gender inequities, as shared leave will primarily be taken by the parent recovering from childbirth. Family stability is improved when parents are both able to bond with a new child and establish early, shared parenting and household responsibilities.
Family caregivers who take unpaid leave and people who’ve faced financial hardship due to an unexpected health issue that required them to take unpaid leave from work are ignored by the Senate’s approach altogether. Those who claim to support workforce legislation but oppose paid leave are essentially saying — get back to work and stay there, no matter what it costs your family or your health.
Caregiving is essential across the lifespan. We look to our policymakers to center the needs of all Vermonters by passing a strong, universal, publicly-administered, paid leave program now.
Michelle Fay is executive director of Voices for Vermont’s Children.
