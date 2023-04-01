The policy decisions we make as a state are powerful expressions of our values. During the past three years, “essential” work was redefined, and in the midst of the crisis, we congratulated ourselves on prioritizing health and well-being. As Vermont continues to navigate the repercussions of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to continue to redesign our economy to be more resilient and equitable.

One of the most profound revelations of the pandemic was, our economy rests on the backs of people in the caregiving and service sectors, who are often paid so little that they can’t cover basic living expenses with one full-time job. In the most intense period of the pandemic, before vaccines reduced the risk of serious illness for many, we expected these workers to show up for us, to sell us groceries and care for our children and older family members. Our lack of care infrastructure meant many unpaid, informal caregivers were pushed out of the workforce to fill in the gaps. And, as caregivers are more likely to be women and people of color, this unwelcome realignment and undervaluing of roles promises to increase economic inequities.

