This is in response to Charles Laramie’s letter to the editor “Absurdity of religion” dated June 17.

My take on what Mr. Crowley meant when he said that “people who do not believe in God do so only because they do not want to be accountable for how they live,” is that believers and unbelievers are governed by different rules of life.

