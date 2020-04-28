Prompted by the article in Thursday’s Herald (April 23) about the draft Master Plan controversies, this column is offered to explain reasons the Planning Commission included language in support of a city bypass. Perhaps it would have been wiser to have called it a “limited access route to alleviate traffic congestion on routes 4 and 7.” The term “bypass” connotes, for those who remember the heated discussions of bypass routes around the city (in the 1990s?), a four-lane interstate scale road.
What was never considered at that time was a two-lane alternative such as the stretch of Route 7 from Bennington to Manchester. These two roads quite literally divide our community and city. We have the equivalent of a Vermont interstate that runs right through the heart of our community. The planning trend of the last quarter-century has been to reverse the sins of the prior 50 years of bisecting cities with highways because they destroy communities.
For the Planning Commission, reduction of traffic on routes 4 and 7 would allow for easier crossing of the roads by pedestrians and cyclists — something increasingly of concern to city residents. This community does not always need to look to the past or the status quo, but should try to look to the future with a vision. Would a limited access alternative to 4 and 7 be harmful or “devastating” to businesses along those roads? City bypasses in Burlington (I89), Brattleboro (I91) and Manchester (new Route 7) don’t seem to have appreciably hurt businesses on Shelburne Road, Putney Road or Route 7A.
As local residents Five Guys and Starbucks represent, for us, serious competition for locally owned restaurants and coffee shops that deserve our support and for visitors and tourists — people who might come looking for something different from large metropolitan areas — Five Guys and Starbucks, like other regional and national chains, are just more of what they have at home. The potential improvement to air quality in the center of the city by removing heavy truck traffic from our neighborhoods? I see all the benefits — safe walking, biking, improved air as a quality of life issue.
We are trying to make this a better place to live for the current residents and be an attractive place to relocate to. Who wants to live in a racetrack with tractor trailers? Finally, for Commission members, “It’s not going to happen — it’ll never happen,” though probably true, are not reasons to take the vision of a limited access alternative to routes 4 and 7 permanently off the table.
Alvin Figiel on behalf of Rutland City Planning Commission.
