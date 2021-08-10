Oh Brandon, Brandon, Brandon, what are you doing?
First, in USA Today was the opinion piece with the bold headline “White extremism is winning …” in my Vermont town. I’m selling my animal sanctuary and moving. Now, to be somewhat fair, Brandon is not the only town without a noise ordinance and with people wishing they had a local ordinance. However, the piece in USA Today goes further than that and paints a less than glowing picture of the town.
Then you have a complaint about an Open Meeting Law violation, which the board naturally denies happened. This ironically dealt with the issue of an animal ordinance in town, as well as an animal control officer the town dismissed. Given what I read in the Herald and Reporter, I am not sure if the board knows exactly what they did with the ordinance. In the Herald article published Aug. 2, the Select Board chair is quoted as saying that was a mistake and it was an incorrect designation. This has now led to a suit filed in Superior Court.
Plus, the recent letter to the editor about a driveway not fixed as part of the Route 7 project — After a reply from the town, a second email was sent to make sure the town was clear on what the issue was, and that email was not answered. I then sent an email to the Board chair and copied board members and town manager on July 16, and I never heard back from anyone — which is ironic because of the Atherton and Addison County Sheriff’s department issues.
I am curious as to why when citizens in the town don’t get responses to emails as apparently Mr. Cyr didn’t to his second email, that is OK, but when the town manager seeks information and doesn’t get it, he apparently throws around his title and uses town email and telephones for personal business. Maybe the town ought to understand how they conduct business isn’t always the way other governmental bodies do things. I don’t for a minute buy that the town manager was stating this is how we do it in Brandon. I believe he was trying to get the ticket dropped and using his position in order to do so. And yes, I believe the board was, and is, OK with such actions. I believe the town manager has people buffaloed. I believe the board is blissfully ignorant or maybe just ignorant.
As to Sheriff Newton asking for the secretary of state being referred in the matter, I have to say I wish him luck because I have little to no confidence in the secretary of state’s office.
Brian Fillioe lives in Proctor.
