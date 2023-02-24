If your neighbor's house burned down and they were left homeless, would you "help" them by forcibly removing them from the town voter checklist and demand they step down from elected public office? I think most of us would view such actions as shameful, and completely contrary to the values of common Vermonters.
Sadly, that's pretty much what a handful of citizens and politicians have done in Wallingford at the instigation of vocal local resident Ken Fredette, and his mob of 17 allies. Many readers will recall that Mr. Fredette recently ran unsuccessfully for the Vermont State House.
Although his home didn't burn, the rented home of retired schoolteacher Bruce Moreton was sold by his landlord with little notice, forcing him to leave his long-term rented house in Wallingford. Unable to find local housing, Mr. Moreton is temporarily staying in Rutland until his seasonal home in Wallingford is renovated for full-time use, planned to be completed this spring/summer.
In keeping with Vermont's neighborly nature, our laws are resoundingly clear regarding the legal residency status of someone in Mr. Moreton's situation. Vermont statutes liberally allow specific provisions for those who must temporarily reside abroad, engage in military service, or, as in Mr. Moreton's case, temporarily reside in a neighboring town while his house is renovated.
Indeed, 17 VSA 2150 tells us, "The provisions of this chapter shall be liberally construed, so that if there is any reasonable doubt whether a person’s name should have been removed from the (voter) checklist, the person shall have the right to have the person’s name immediately returned to the checklist."
17 VSA 2122 (b) clearly defines a "resident" as "a person who is domiciled in the town as evidenced by an intent to maintain a principal dwelling place in the town indefinitely and to return there if temporarily absent, coupled with an act or acts consistent with that intent."
Simply put, Vermont law provides strong protections to residents for temporary absence from a town without fear of being purged from a voter checklist by hostile politicians and "neighbors" — as long as one can reasonably prove their intent to reside there indefinitely.
Mr. Moreton has cited these Vermont laws and provided clear proof to the town of Wallingford of his ongoing renovations to his Wallingford home and of his stated intent to remain a permanent resident. He has satisfied all requirements of the law. But six members of the Wallingford Board of Civil Authority aren't interested in the law, the evidence, or being kind neighbors. And neither is the metaphorical pitchfork mob led by the silver-tongued Mr. Fredette. For more than a year, they've hounded Mr. Moreton, stalked his property with cameras, and sent repeated letters to the town of Wallingford and the MRU School Board demanding their pound of flesh.
What horrific crime has Bruce Moreton committed that would so inflame this merry little band of Wallingford neighbors?
Well, you see, Bruce — an affable, retired, veteran teacher highly respected by students and parents alike — sits on the Mill River School Board, and doesn't vote the way the 18-member mob wants him to. Heinous crimes, aren't they? Off with his head, I say.
Yes, the folksy, flanneled mini-mob wants nothing less than Bruce Moreton removed from his lawfully elected position on the Mill River School Board, nullifying the will of Wallingford voters. This fact is plainly stated in Mr. Fredette's letter back in April 2022 to MRRUSD School Board former chair BJ Behrendt, in which Fredette salivates in hope that, after a "request that his name be removed from the checklist, and following that he (Moreton) would be obligated to step down from the MR Board."
Strip away their syrupy, "Vermontish" rhetoric, and what's left is naked hatred, plain and simple. Isn't it nice to know good old Vermont values are still alive and well? We can once again thank Mr. Ken Fredette for showing us the "Vermont" way.
Todd Fillmore lives in Shrewsbury.
