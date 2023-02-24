If your neighbor's house burned down and they were left homeless, would you "help" them by forcibly removing them from the town voter checklist and demand they step down from elected public office? I think most of us would view such actions as shameful, and completely contrary to the values of common Vermonters.

Sadly, that's pretty much what a handful of citizens and politicians have done in Wallingford at the instigation of vocal local resident Ken Fredette, and his mob of 17 allies. Many readers will recall that Mr. Fredette recently ran unsuccessfully for the Vermont State House.

