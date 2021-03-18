Recently, a Clarendon representative to the Mill River Unified Union School District Board stepped down from his elected position, triggering a simmering battle over who has the legal and moral right to select a replacement for the duration of that term. Recent statutory changes shifted that power — long held by the affected town Select Boards — to the unified school districts. The opposing perspectives of Lynn Edmunds and Ken Fredette serve as a perfect proxy for the unfolding tensions in this matter. Mr. Edmunds’ view champions the expressed will of the Clarendon voters via their elected Select Board. In sharp contrast, Mr. Fredette favors the growing power of the government through the MRUUSD Board. But as we will see, only one of these positions is consistent with our Vermont Constitution.
At the center of this controversy are 16 VSA 424 and 16 VSA 706l, the present forms of which, as Mr. Fredette ably points out, are apparently a byproduct of Act 46. Readers will recall that Act 46 forced Vermont towns to consolidate and unify under larger multi-town school boards. But in so doing, this law intentionally destroys the critical connection between the voters of a given town and their chosen representatives in the event of a vacancy. As Mr. Fredette points out, for some 200 years, if a school board member stepped down, the town Select Board was tasked to select and appoint a replacement. But now, the law shifts that power of appointment to the unified school boards, rather than the affected towns.
As is often the case, when one sweeps the clutter off the table, we can clearly see what is important. The current statutes appear on their face to violate a foundational mandate of the Vermont Constitution intended to protect the right of the electorate to elect officers of their choosing:
Article 8. (Elections to be free and pure; rights of voters therein) – That all elections ought to be free and without corruption, and that all voters, having a sufficient, evident, common interest with, and attachment to the community, have a right to elect officers, and be elected into office, agreeably to the regulations made in this constitution.
Obviously, board members from neighboring towns were not elected by the voters of Clarendon. In the present case, seven of the 10 current school board members were elected by the neighboring towns of Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth. Giving those seven board members from neighboring towns direct control over choosing a representative for Clarendon openly violates that core, constitutionally protected, connection between the electorate and their choice of representatives. This is simple common sense.
Clearly, the next best thing short of a direct election of a replacement would be the judgment of the Clarendon Select Board, who are also elected by the same Clarendon residents who voted for their school board representatives. With this obvious fact in view, a simple solution to this conflict presents itself.
Until this matter can be remedied by the Legislature, I strongly suggest an agreement between the Clarendon Select Board and the MRUUSD Board that, consistent with the clear intent outlined in the Vermont Constitution and the expressed will of Clarendon voters, the Clarendon Select Board should be allowed to name their choice for replacement. By virtue of partnership, understanding and statutory authority currently placed with the MRUUSD Board, the school board would then endorse and appoint the Clarendon Select Board’s chosen candidate. Such action is entirely consistent with the Vermont Constitution and common sense, and as much as is possible in the present circumstances, would preserve the sacred connection between the electorate and their choice of representatives.
Clearly, if the MRUUSD board chooses to ignore such a reasonable proposal, I suggest they would be openly declaring contempt for the Vermont Constitution and the will of Clarendon voters.
Todd Fillmore lives in Shrewsbury.
