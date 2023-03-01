Speaking to people across Vermont, whether at an organizing meeting, around a kitchen table, or even in the halls of the State House, there is a theme that consistently emerges during the winter: Heating is expensive and burdensome. And for people who are working for low wages, or single parenting, or renting a unit in a drafty old building, these costs can be the difference between balancing a budget and not being able to afford the month’s bills, or making tradeoffs with other essentials like food.

The problem is only getting worse — in the past two years, we have seen the cost of fuel oil rise by almost $2/gallon, and kerosene has risen similarly. Propane prices, which were already high, have also risen, more slowly but steadily. Nearly 40% of Vermont households heat with oil or kerosene. While wealthier families may be able to absorb these costs to a certain point, low- and moderate-income households are already being hit hard. And not only are these fuels expensive, they are also dirty and produce high emissions. The heating sector is one of the biggest sources of climate pollution in our state.

