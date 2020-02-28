I am writing in part to respond to John Burke’s commentary (Rutland Herald Feb. 26) and to answer questions concerning bond costs. Some of the items Mr. Burke discusses in his commentary were answered at the bond informational hearing (available on PEG-TV) on Feb. 24. Mr. Burke also discussed cost estimates for the bond. Cost estimates can change with time. Please see the current estimates below:
Estimated Bond Costs format = Fiscal Year — Interest Payments — Principal Payments — Combined Principal and Interest.
FY2021 — None — None — 0.
FY2022 — $922,000 — 0 — $922,000.
FY2023 — $1,167,000 — $2,773,000 — $3,940,000.
FY2024 — $1,983,000 — $3,503,000 — $5,486,000.
FY2025 — $1,983,000 — $3,479,000 — $5,462,000.
If the FY21 proposed budget was decreased conservatively for efficiencies to be realized by operating one middle school and increased for the highest estimated annual principal and interest payments which would be in FY2024, a taxpayer with a $100,000 home would pay additional taxes annually of $265. A taxpayer who pays based on income with a household income of $50,000 would pay additional taxes annually of $50. These estimates are based on the proposed FY21 budget, using the yield recommended by the tax commissioner in December 2019.
In addition, it should be noted that, if we do not consolidate buildings in the district through reconfiguration, there will be limited cost savings to offset a bond. In the district’s current $59.5 million bond proposal, there is a conservative estimate of personnel savings of $1.5 million and $200,000 for the operation of Castleton Village School. This savings will be used to offset the principal and interest payments. Approximately 75% of our annual school district budget is made up of personnel costs (wages and benefits). In our current configuration of six schools, we cannot continue to cut staff as population declines, address infrastructure needs, increase educational opportunities for students and still lower taxes.
The Innovation Committee and the board have spent a year-and-a-half investigating options, gathering cost estimates (posted on website), listening to feedback and as a board, decided this was the best option based on student need, building needs, compliance with new laws (Act 64) and the ability to offset costs with savings for taxpayers.
We have come to a critical point in deciding the future of the Slate Valley School District and building what we need for our students to have the opportunities they deserve. As we move together as a community through this challenging time in education for our district, please continue to be an informed participant in the process. We will be working as a school board to listen to our community and do the best we can for all of the students and families in Slate Valley.
Julie W. Finnegan is chairwoman of the Slate Valley Unified Union School Board.
