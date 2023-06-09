In response to a local Protect Our Wildlife representative’s letter, I’d like to offer a timeline as to how we sportsmen and women lived without “help” before the advent of non-consumptive users.

This information is available to the public on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s timeline page. Here are a few entries on that timeline I have chosen:

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0