This is the opinion and thoughts of one board member and by writing this commentary, I am not representing the possible thoughts or feelings of my fellow, well respected colleagues.
In the late 1960s when the Rutland Town Fire Department came into creation, the leadership at that time had the foresight to build two stations, one in Center Rutland and one on McKinley Avenue. One of the main reasons for this is because of our unique, and sometimes challenging geography. As we completely surround the City of Rutland, making sure the members of the department can respond in a timely manor to emergencies is critical.
In 2014, the Town of Rutland, with the support of the voters, completed construction on the Center Rutland Fire Station. This was due to a badly deteriorating building that no longer met the needs of the 21st century, high call volume, fire department. This beautiful building has been a blessing to our great town and the men and women who selflessly serve all of us each time the alarm goes off.
The Rutland Town Select Board, in partnership with the fire department and police department, have formed a sub-committee to now address the similar needs of a building replacement on McKinley Avenue. This committee has met once, with the sole purpose of firmly stating that we are all in agreement that this 50-plus-year-old building is deteriorating beyond repair, and, it no longer suits the needs of our department. This was a positive meeting, which laid out some of the goals and vision for a new building.
Most importantly, the biggest takeaway from this meeting was that each committee member understood that this project was going to be scrutinized at every step of the way to ensure that we are not spending more money than needed. Watching the bottom line is imperative and being financially prudent is the only way to go for the taxpayers of Rutland Town.
In this past weekend edition of the Rutland Herald, you may have seen a front-page article that talked about this very subject. In my opinion, this article should have come across as an exciting venture to show our continued support and investment into our beautiful facilities. However, I couldn’t help but read repeatedly the last portion of the article that referenced another community’s price-tag on their new public safety building.
I felt it was premature and took away from the heart of the article once financials were included. By no means has this committee, nor the Select Board or taxpayers weighed in on how much this building should cost. There has been no engineering, design or building analysis done to this point. We haven’t put one ounce of money into design or construction cost. But the article goes on to mention a price tag of $2 million and it rightfully raised a few questions with some of you, the Rutland Town taxpayer. The other community that was referenced built a magnificent building. It is a showstopper and something to be extremely proud of. It suits their individual needs as a municipality beautifully. But once it was referenced in this specific article, the reader’s mind went right to the price tag when thinking about our new building. The needs of each community are different and to try and compare what we need vs. anyone else isn’t fair.
The point of this commentary, if you take anything away from it, is that I truly believe that we do not need to spend that type of money for this replacement building. Regardless if it is a shared space or not with our police department, our unique needs are different from other communities. For what we need, I couldn’t support a price tag near what the article discussed. Rest assured that I am not the only one that feels this way, too.
Our town has an amazing future ahead of it. Low property taxes relative to other parts of the state, great businesses like General Electric and Green Mountain Power, and an outstanding school system. Rutland Town is the real deal when you think about having all of the basics covered. I, along with so many others will continue to keep an eye on the financials. When spending your hard-earned tax dollars, its critical to think if it’s really necessary to spend at all.
Joshua C. Terenzini is chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board.
