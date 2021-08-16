Michael Shank’s recent commentary about the town of Brandon in the Rutland Herald, and more in particular his commentary in USA Today, clearly calls for a rebuttal. I have had complete strangers, as well as family and friends, asking about this extremist activity going on in Brandon, as if somehow, overnight, the town has taken some devilish turn which we are blindly ignoring.
In actuality, it’s Michael Shank’s incendiary language that undermines every effort from educators, elected officials, the Chamber of Commerce, the recreation department, the business community, the police, the Downtown Brandon Alliance, the religious communities, and the everyday volunteers to make a difference and bring this community together. Michael Shank has failed to recognize that the work all of these people are doing is exactly what he is asking us to do to fight extremist ideas.
Mr. Shank speaks of people who mistakenly consider Vermont a progressive haven, and has in the past stated that Vermont misrepresents itself. However, Mr. Shank may have bought into that idea himself when he moved here, as if he were moving into some Vermont Life magazine village, where all of us lived in like-minded harmony. He failed to understand that, as in every part of the country, it takes all kinds. It’s naïve to think otherwise.
I first met Mr. Shank when he was running for office, and have followed his writings and appreciated the enthusiastic work he initially put into making Brandon a better place. However, his opinion of Brandon soured and his participation on local boards ceased after he faced setbacks to his vision for what he wanted to do here. First he lost his bid for state office, then his partner lost her bid for Select Board, and probably the final straw was having to deal with a neighbor who went out of his way to make Michael Shank’s life hell. I can understand his anger and frustration at not getting immediate relief from that. (Although today in the Herald we are learning that indeed his neighbor has been arrested, which begs the question that the police actually were addressing this during the time Mr. Shank announced to any and all that no one was listening to him.) At any rate, Mr. Shank has decided to leave Brandon, but not without slinging mud and incendiary language about the entire community on the way out.
There are many people who have faced similar difficulties over the years in any small town where neighbors have to learn to get along. Brandon happens to be my town. These people may not have had the privilege of picking up and leaving when it got rough, or they may have decided that their town is worth investing in with both money and talent. They recognize the hidden gems, those good people who work for a better community, and treasure them and work alongside them. We all know them in our various towns, and I could list so many over the years we’ve lived in Brandon. Those who stay also realize that real work takes time and consensus building, it takes listening, and it takes patient persistence.
Brandon, in so many ways, has stood the test of time. The town pulled together for a remarkable recovery after Hurricane Irene. Then came the dirt, stress, and economic hit of three years of the Route 7 construction project, and Brandon came out stronger. Immediately the town responded once again in response to the pandemic this past year with support for all community members. The downtown is the best I have seen it in years. Through all of that, I have seen so many different members of this community show concern, care, support, and amazing creative initiative to watch out for ALL the people in this town. Equally there is so much more that goes on quietly behind the scenes, with those who reach out to lend a helping hand to the broader community we call neighbors. This is how you counter extremism.
Michael Shank’s commentary was such a broad brush of condemnation of a place I call home, and his appraisal is so far off the mark that it just reflects more on his attitude than what is truth.
Melly Flynn lives in Brandon.
