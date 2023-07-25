August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month. Itching is a very common problem in pets and can drastically affect their quality of life. Itchy pets are one of the top reasons that people seek medical care for their beloved furry family member.

There are a myriad of reasons that a pet can be itchy — both acute and chronic reasons — and it can be very irritating and painful for that pet. Fortunately, your veterinarian can help identify what the reason is and come up with a treatment plan to address the itchiness and discomfort.

