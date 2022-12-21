The holiday season has arrived and brings not only celebrations, presents and decorations, but also concerns for pet safety. There are many dangers to be aware of as you begin to celebrate this year. These include specific types of plants, certain foods and even decorations.

Chocolate is in great abundance during many holiday celebrations and is a well-known toxin. If ingested, it can cause mild signs such as vomiting and diarrhea but can also cause more serious signs such as seizures and even death. The stronger the chocolate, the more serious the ingestion can be — eating baking cocoa is more serious than eating milk chocolate. Keep chocolate away from anywhere your pets may get it and call your veterinarian right away if your pet does eat some. They can generally help determine if the amount eaten will cause issues.

