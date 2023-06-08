Now that summer is here, the Fourth of July is right around the corner. While this is generally a favorite holiday for people, it can be very stressful and dangerous for pets. Firework shows, barbecues and heat of day can all pose issues for our companion animals.

Everyone loves the fun and festivities of the July Fourth celebrations. However, our pets do not have the same appreciation for these patriotic displays. Dogs, cats, horses and even livestock can react to fireworks in ways that could potentially cause injury and even death. During upcoming celebrations, never leave pets alone outdoors, even if tethered or in a fenced-in yard. It’s not uncommon for dogs to escape or injure themselves in a frenzied attempt to escape. In fact, many animal shelters report increases in stray intakes after the Fourth of July holiday due to the number of pets running away to avoid noise and excitement.

