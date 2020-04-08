From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rutland Regional Medical Center has had three main objectives: to protect our patients; to protect our staff; and to maintain the operational capability of the hospital. In order to meet the goal of protecting our patients, the first thing we did was to assess patient care areas that could be dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Next, we established outside specimen collection areas for COVID-19 testing, and preconfigured the Emergency Department, Lab and other identified areas, to allow us to treat all patients securely and safely. All this work was completed in less than a week.
This also meant we needed to increase our total number of patient beds to accommodate the expected COVID-19 patient surge. By now, many of us are familiar with the term “flatten the curve” which refers to our need to increase our patient capacity without overwhelming our ability to manage patient care. Prior to this pandemic, Rutland Regional housed an average of 87 patients, but could treat as many as 132 with current staff, 162 with outside help, and 195 (the extreme case scenario) with cots in public areas such as our conference center. We also reviewed our inventory of ventilators and at this moment, there is enough on hand to care for COVID-19 patients and other patients in need.
Strict visitor guidelines were enacted, and entry points reduced, help us reduce the number of people coming into the hospital. We also began to take the temperature of every person entering the building. Understanding these restrictions was difficult for many people, but we recognized early on that the first line of defense in protecting our patients was limiting social contact and exposure.
Our second focus was protecting our staff and volunteers. This was a multi-layered process, but the primary goal was limiting the number of staff and volunteers from entering the hospital. Our wonderful volunteers, a group of dedicated community members, were the first group we asked to stay home to protect themselves from COVID-19 exposure. Elective procedures were postponed, and many clinical services moved to telehealth. We furloughed, with three-weeks’ pay, more than 150 employees. Our furloughed employees have encouraged to apply for federal and state unemployment benefits. The hospital will continue to cover 100% of their health insurance, including the employee portion of their monthly premiums. We will continue to reassess the need for recalling many of our employees who fall into this category as we move through this difficult time.
For those staff that remain working here and in our offsite clinic areas, we have worked very hard to ensure that they have continuous access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This includes everything from gowns, gloves, surgical masks, and the much-sought-after N95 respirators. Our supply chain team has done extraordinary work in both securing this equipment and implementing conservation measures. The goal of these proactive measures is to ensure that our staff will continue to have the proper PPE during the peak of the curve, when they will need it most to safely care for a large number of critically ill and highly infections COVID- positive patients. The community has also donated N95 masks to add to our existing supply, as well more than 1500 handmade cloth face masks. These handmade masks allow us to stretch our supply of surgical masks so that we can save them for use in our clinical areas. We are very appreciative of these donations.
Finally, we have advanced our objective of maintaining the operational capability of the hospital. Part of this work involved setting up an Alternative Care Site at Castleton University’s Spartan Arena dedicated to handle the overflow of non-COVID patients from hospitals in the southern region of Vermont. In two short weeks, with the support of the State of Vermont, our dedicated employees, and many community volunteers, we are ready to accommodate over 100 patients at this site. We are fortunate in this community we have a very deep bench of talented, committed, and caring individuals who have helped us move faster than we ever could have imagined.
Based on the most recent statistics coming from the Vermont Department of Health, as well as our own number here at the hospital, it seems you are doing exactly what we need for you to do — staying home, practicing social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene. It is critical that you continue to do these things to keep you, and your family and neighbors safe.
This heartbreaking effect of this pandemic is real, as can be witnessed in neighboring New York City, as well as other urban areas. People in these hard-hit areas are really suffering and our hearts go out to them as fellow Americans and caregivers. We thank you for trusting us, listening to us, and paying attention to the Vermont Department of Health and CDC Guidelines. A heartfelt thank you on behalf of all of us here at Rutland Regional, our partners and supporters that have come together during this difficult time. Thank you for everything you are doing to help us flatten curve. Thank you for the notes and cards of encouragement, placing lights on your homes and candles in your windows in solidarity. Thank you for the signs of support on the telephone poles, and emails of appreciation. Mostly though, thank you for doing what you have been doing — staying home and staying safe – while we move forward together.
Claudio Fort is president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.