Many Town Meeting ballots include questions to "opt in" and allow retail cannabis stores. A well-funded corporate lobbying effort has driven this question all the way through our state Legislature and down to small towns across Vermont. Residents are now forced to vote on this important question, in a pandemic year, without any real public debate or discussion. What is the big rush?
Information available often comes from those who have a financial interest in selling cannabis and high concentrate THC. (THC is the narcotic ingredient in cannabis.) This information tends to overstate economic benefits while understating community impacts. There is money to be made here, but not for the towns.
I am a community member with no financial interest in cannabis. As a member of a local volunteer ambulance squad, I began to study the potential impacts of retail cannabis about a year ago when I learned that the density of retail cannabis stores can increase burden on local emergency medical services. For a small volunteer service, any increase in EMS calls and emergency room visits is problematic. Our unit has experienced several ambulance calls related to the ingestion of high potency THC in edibles, including the unwitting ingestion of THC that is packaged to look like candy. The New England Poison Control Center has documented a significant increase in accidental pediatric ingestion of THC in recent years. THC is also present in about 1 in 5 traffic fatalities in Vermont.
The cannabis lobby will say that any increase in EMS use will be offset by tax revenue but in some small towns, this burden would fall on unpaid volunteers who provide this critical service.
Many small towns do not have "Local Option Tax" in place, and would have no specific tax revenue that would increase. Property taxes could be collected as with any other business, but research suggests that property values in the vicinity of retail cannabis outlets often go down.
This is not a vote about legalization, which is already here. Citizens are free to grow and use cannabis. This vote is about retail stores and concentrated THC. Common sense, data and the laws of economics tell us that, where we increase retail marketing, we increase use (for all ages). Data from other states also tells us that the density of retail outlets is directly related to negative community impacts. In small rural communities, the impact of a few stores will be felt.
High concentrate THC (30%+) is a powerful and addictive narcotic, many times stronger than traditional marijuana. It delivers a banquet of consequences. Will increased availability and use of high potency THC make small towns in Vermont a better place to live?
There is no rush to pass "opt in.” Vote 'no' to retail cannabis on Town Meeting Day.
Steve Fortmann lives in Hardwick.
