To my Beloved Rutland Community:
Recently, I wrote an open letter to all of you about my time in high-school as a “Red Raider.” I described a conflict I shared with a classmate, the repercussions that conflict had on our community, and how that experience relates to the current conflict our community is facing over our Rutland High School mascot.
This letter is not a call to change the mascot again: Rather, I want you who may read it to understand that there are very real consequences that result from how we communicate with each other, and I am sharing my story hoping to illustrate this in the vain hope we might be better people to each other in our community.
The original letter is too long to print in its entirety. However, the Rutland Herald has been kind enough to make the full version of the letter available online: I ask all of you to read the online version if you are able; please be warned that some of it is graphic in nature.
The following is only a much-abridged version of that letter:
Our high school is part of our community. I think a lot of us so-called adults tend to forget what that means. Our behavior towards each other around the “Raider” debate certainly leads me to believe this has been the case lately. Maybe we so-called adults could use a little education ourselves:
com·mu·ni·ty:
A group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common.
A feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests and goals.
The first definition of the word is not what our community is struggling with. It’s that second definition, especially the words at the very beginning: “A feeling of fellowship with others” …
If my story and everything else I have written about serves any purpose at all, it is only to show that nobody on either side of this argument is completely right or wrong, completely good or bad, any more than I or my classmate that I had the conflict with are: We are all a mix of both.
The same goes for how our mascot itself is perceived by our community today: While it is certainly not a symbol of hate and exclusion, given what we “Red Raiders” have always believed about it, the fact remains that it also no longer stands as a pure symbol of inclusion for our entire community, either: It is also a mix of both.
To my fellow “Red Raiders”: Please, take a risk and consider that what we hold sacred, and rightfully believe to be true, may now also be disregarding what actually may be best for everyone involved and is, in fact, hurting our community in spite of our beliefs.
To my fellow “Ravens”: We as well must be thoughtful and considerate to the value of ideals and tradition, and to the symbols that our neighbors still hold as sacred to represent them. Please, consider that sometimes change is not warranted and, when it is, that sometimes change should not be demanded but taught. Change and evolution are a slow process.
All of us know bullying does not end with high-school (I have even been bullied by school kids as an adult). But as adults we should know better than to bully each other, and we should be setting a better example for the children in our community.
We all know the difference between an inflammatory statement and a mere opinion: One is used only to share your views; the other is used specifically to pick a fight. Think on that before you speak out.
If you are being bullied already, or one of your neighbors has been trying to pick a fight with you, perhaps it is time you respond with some kindness, instead of saying, “So I hear you’ve been threatening me.”
Furthermore, if I was able take the risk and make the effort to put aside my fears and anger so that I could consider the feelings and perspective of a person who pummeled me to a bloody, unconscious, pulp, then there is no reason that any of you reading now should not be able to do the same with your neighbors, who, at their worst, have merely called you some names: Have the courage and patience to see your neighbor’s point of view.
And please don’t be afraid of being a hypocrite; be afraid of resisting personal growth and change.
Lastly, I encourage all of you to start learning and using effective communication skills, to engage with each other in a positive and healthy manner. It is absolutely the only way to begin our process of healing, and it should be the first and best example we are setting for our students.
In spite of the best efforts of some of you, I still believe in this community, and I hope all of you do, too.
But if any of you out there decide that you are just too mad about what I have shared here, and you would rather come pick a fight with me about it: Well, I already know I can take a beating… One Franzoni or another has lived on my street for almost 100 years; I am not hard to find. But I sure would respect you a lot more if, when you see me, you just tried communicating with me instead.
I very sincerely wish each and every one of you all the best.
Peter G. Franzoni
Red Raider, Class of 1988
Team Rutland, 2022
The writer has asked that an email be published for those wishing to respond. Franzoni can be reached at teamrutland2022@gmail.com
