Last night, I watched a TV program that showed the latest technology of solar power. This pointed out that now solar collection of electricity can be done with thin photo panels made similar to wallpaper. This means the heavy metal and glass roof panels will be put aside in favor of this new lighter sheet collector once perfected.
This morning as I climbed into my sun-heated car, I came up with a start of thinking cars collect heat from the sun. Can the car collect electricity from the sun? I know someone who owns an EV car is probably charging the car batteries from an array of solar panels that he owns.
So now my mind is mulling is it time to do a feasibility study into what we can come up with for a solar vehicle?
My mind pictures a solar car with this new wallpaper-type solar collection material glued to the many metal panels that cover the car’s exterior. The rest of this solar car would have hinged fold-out panels that would swing out when this car would be set in some collection mode. Most of us park our cars for most of its life until the need comes to travel. A parked car that gathers solar power would, upon becoming fully charged, be able to feed electricity back into the grid, or take in electricity from the grid during winter low-sun months.
I’m quite sure our electrical engineers and automakers can solve the problems that will be met in the design of the solar vehicle. Right now, I hope that high school electric students will take time to discuss this. If we start now to design the solar vehicle, we might be driving around on sunshine. It’ll take about 15 years I figure.
Don’t tell the oil and electric companies about this. They will try to outlaw this thinking. This is my thinking that I hope will do some good to our economy and cut down the pollution of the environment.
George Frechette lives in Rutland.
