Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 2:35 am
Open letter to the chair of the Mill River School Board:
Thank you for your clarification at the Mill River Board meeting on Feb. 1 that it does not fall under the board’s purview to determine residency — you are quite correct about that.
That said, I am compelled to point out that the complaint I filed with the board at your meeting in Wallingford on Jan. 4 spotlighted four violations — clear violations, in my opinion — of Board Policy B3, Board Member Conflict of Interest, by a board member. These are all separate from the fact that said board member removed from Wallingford seven months after being elected, in October of 2021, and yet the question of residency now seems to have become the focus of your attention. One of the four violations was dwelled upon during board discussion in Shrewsbury on Jan. 18, and a board member did say during the same discussion they didn’t see any connection between incidents detailed in my complaint and Policy B3, but none of the other three were brought up. Those include what “I consider … to be the most egregious violation of all …” — quoting from page three of my complaint — the board member representing a special interest group and exhibiting unethical behavior by repeatedly haranguing the then-board chair, meeting after meeting, on a question that had been asked and answered, and twisting information from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office to suit his needs, all around the time said chair was up for reelection.
At both April meetings in 2021, the board entered into informal hearings to discuss what I considered to be nonsensical complaints against the chair, and again in September ’21 after another board member turned their back on a citizen who refused to yield the podium and was making disparaging comments about a student.
Given that, please explain, publicly, why you feel my complaint did not warrant a hearing on Jan. 18, when I then would have been able to participate in the discussion.
Ken Fredette lives in Wallingford.
