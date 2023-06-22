Some citizens of Wallingford, myself included, have been crying foul over Bruce Moreton continuing to vote here, and purportedly representing us on the Mill River School Board because he moved to Rutland 20 months ago. Those who have repeatedly supported him remaining on the Wallingford checklist have resorted to projecting, such as saying we have a hidden agenda.

Nope. We all have been quite upfront about our motivations, whether it be objecting to him being allowed to vote on local issues, including municipal budgets, local officials and state representatives, or having one vote out of 11 on the Mill River School Board on matters that impact our children and how our education tax dollars are spent. By contrast, his supporters have yet to articulate a legitimate reason he should be considered a resident of Wallingford. Is it because he owns land here? Because he runs a business on that land? Because he has a cabin on that land? Is it to ensure his right to vote?

