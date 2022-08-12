In a commentary on ways to potentially prevent mass shootings, published in the Herald print version Aug. 9 (online July 27), the author seems at first blush to be intending to present four reasonable suggestions, none of which “requires debate over the meaning of the Constitution.” Not-so-subtle indicators belie the appearance of balanced perspectives in short order, however, starting with “hobbyists who belong to the NRA.” I know there are many who enjoy target shooting and competitions and such, but at first I thought “hobbyists” was a typo, given only two letters separate H and L on a QWERTY keyboard.

Tightening school security would be good, although I find “harden schools” an unsettling choice of words.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.