amie Vollmer, author of “Schools Cannot Do It Alone,” is now an outspoken champion of our public school but earlier in life, he was on a campaign to promote running schools on a business model. A teacher in an audience he was speaking to in that capacity helped him come to the realization that kids are not widgets. In his book, “The Blueberry Story,” he recounts his transformation. A short video – about five minutes – is well worth a look.
The bottom line is schools are always there to support kids who might otherwise fall through the cracks. They do not shirk that responsibility because it is difficult; the fact is they can be the last best hope for happy, productive lives for kids who have nowhere else to turn.
On the day of the Mill River School Board meeting held in the evening of Nov. 18, members of the board and the superintendent received via email an overtly threatening letter from a lawyer for an organization called Liberty Counsel, warning them to drop any efforts to raise flags such as the BLM or Pride flags with a very clear “or else.” So this is what it has come down to now: schools stepping up to the front line to send a message acknowledging the time is long past-due to right social wrongs, come under attack for it. One has to wonder who is behind these threats; who would have a problem with standing up for what is so clearly right?
The Liberty Counsel is affiliated with Liberty University, a religious school based in Virginia founded by the late Jerry Falwell. They purport to be a voice for religious freedom, but a cursory look at their website shows they are something more – about as far right as you can get and still be on the page: still shouting about voter fraud, ranting about Marxism, socialism and vaccinations, and attacking the LGBT community or anybody who doesn’t fit into their perspective of how the world should be.
Word on the street is there is an effort underway to vote down the Mill River budget in March and vote out any board members who support displays of equality and inclusiveness.
In a little over two decades since I first became affiliated with school boards, I have seen several obstreperous citizens briefly occupy seats at the table. Not unlike March, they roar in on the winds of their ideologies and more often than not, they slip away quietly after realizing there is much more to overseeing a free and appropriate education for all students than they had imagined.
The ones who stay are there for the kids – our future. Dedicated, long-haul board members have a clear understanding that the buck stops with them. It is an awesome responsibility to take on, and there is a never-ending supply of challenges but those who are up to the task, enjoy infinite rewards for their diligence.
So please take note, those of you planning to run for the Mill River Board, or any school board: If you are coming with an agenda that doesn’t have what’s best for kids at the top, you should reconsider.
We live in a district, a state and a nation divided. In a discussion with a friend on this matter recently, I was lamenting it is a shame that those who push so hard to retain a mascot or prohibit flying of flags, can cause so much disruption amongst us, and she noted that those supporting changing a mascot or flying flags could drop their proposals and hence, end the divisiveness.
True, I suppose. But again, the time is long past-due to stop looking away from social injustices from the comfort of our privileges. And when we stand up for what is right, we’d best be prepared to also stand up to bullies who have zero interest in considering a viewpoint other than their own.
That said, I’ll close with a quote from another friend: “I believe in the guy who is in the Bible who said to love everyone and leave the judging up to God.”
Ken Fredette lives in Wallingford.
