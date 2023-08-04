Percy Bysshe Shelley’s poem “Ozymandias” describes the impermanence of tyrants. All that remains of the blustering “king of kings” in the desert are a pair of gigantic stone legs and a pedestal that says “look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!” “Nothing beside remains,” of the once-great tyrant, writes Shelley:
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.
So now, we behold a thrice (almost-four-times, once Fani Willis in Georgia is done) indicted, filthy-mouthed, lying, surly, 77-year-old with a paunch full of complaints against his enemies — the law, the Democrats, the disloyal people who had a quiet little chat with Jack Smith’s folks. Yet despite mountains of counts stacked against him, this colossal wreck continues to be the darling of the GOP and their runaway favorite presidential candidate.
The question is: Why? What is it about His Heinous’s followers that make them bind themselves to him?
Trump’s base first fell in love with him watching him fire people on “The Apprentice.” They love his sense of humor, his raunchiness, his middle fingers sticking it to the libs. They love his authoritarian impulses, his fake gold, his sexy trophy wife, his palatial palace in Florida, his golf courses, his weird kids. They love his nasty, conspiracy-minded pals, like Steve Bannon. Most of all, they share hates with him. The enemy of their enemies — pretty much everyone living outside the Faux News bubble — is their friend. The more he gets skewered by Democrats and the law, the more mightily they defend him with epithets and threats of violence.
As Peter Werner noted in The Atlantic, “To every dark and ugly place he has gone, his MAGA supporters have followed, and they have dragged the Republican Party along with them.” And now that the law finally appears to be catching up with him, his followers only love him the more. When Trump was found liable for sexual assault in New York, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said the verdict “makes me want to vote for him twice.” “They decided that the awful things Trump has done can’t be true because they don’t want them to be true,” Werner noted.
As a collaborative writer of several books on social psychology, I offer an armchair analysis of the phenomenon of people who have made their beds with Trump. They’re cursed with the cognitive dissonance of, on one hand, knowing he is, say, “damaged” while on the other hand, they think he’s Jesus reincarnate. So they suffer from additional psychological burdens: Call them the “Emperor’s New Clothes effect” plus “sunk cost bias.” The combination of all this is too heavy for them to admit, so they have to deny it all and dig deeper into their false beliefs, because admitting they are wrong is simply beyond their capacity.
What makes His Heinous’s supporters particularly uneasy is they share the same dark pathologies. My own father went to his grave defending Richard Nixon, believing his beloved president had been chased from office by the libs, so I’ve witnessed firsthand how this kind of sordid denial works.
The evidence of their leader’s criminality may be overwhelming, but for Trump followers to admit they have been sold a bill of goods is simply too painful at this point. So they choose to ignore reality. After swallowing all his lies, it’s impossible to eject the toxin in their bloodstream.
So now, it’s up to the rest of us to eject that “colossal wreck” for them.
