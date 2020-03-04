Right now, the COVID-19 (“Corona”) virus has everyone spooked, from Wall Street to Main Street. So far, Vermont has seen no confirmed cases of the disease, but that’s guaranteed to change very soon.
In 2018, St. Martin’s press published a book I wrote with Dr. Jonathan Quick, the former chair of the Global Health Council who spent decades working with the World Health Organization in disease hot spots around the world. “The End of Epidemics: The Looming Threat to Humanity and How to Stop It” describes measures by which the world can protect itself against devastating disease outbreaks the likes of the 1918 flu, which killed millions and set humanity back decades.
I’m not a medical expert — merely the writer of the book — but given my work with Dr. Quick, I did absorb some understanding about how we might weather the virus here. So I offer the following advice to my fellow Vermonters:
First of all, the Trump administration has so far shown it is not competent to manage this crisis, so I would advise not listening to their happy talk, which is all focused on keeping the stock market from crashing in order to protect Trump’s re-election chances. Rather, I trust the words of bona-fide experts such as CDC’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci should be driving the government’s narrative, but he has to run his communications through Vice President Mike Pence, whom I do not trust at all to deliver the honest truth.
So I suggest listening instead to experts such as infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Osterholm says 80% of cases will be mild with zero hospitalization, 20% of cases will be hospitalized, 5-8% will be very severe cases, and 2% will die from the virus. That means, out of 1,000 people who contract the virus, 20 will die. That is a much higher death rate than the annual flu (0.1%). The virus is hospitalizing and killing mostly older folk with underlying health conditions, which is bad news for our aging population here in Vermont. Experts such as Dr. Quick suggest COVID-19 might follow the SARS trajectory, meaning we are experiencing the weaker first wave right now. It will wane in warmer weather, and then possibly come back much stronger in the fall or winter.
How can you prepare? Aside from washing your hands frequently and thoroughly if you’ve been in public places, staying home if you feel sick, covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze, avoiding shaking hands (elbow bumps are trending!) and monitoring the health of your loved ones, I advise the following:
— Don’t listen to rumors. In a recent survey, 38% of respondents said they would not drink Corona beer under any circumstances. The beer has zero to do with the virus, of course, but this silly response demonstrates the power of ignorance and rumor. Rumor is the handmaiden of virus spread and bogus remedies (no, drinking bleach won’t help you). If your information doesn’t come from a trusted source like the CDC, the NIH, the World Health Organization or responsible, sourced media, be skeptical.
— Don’t panic. This means not rushing out and trying to procure 20 boxes of face masks (which you can’t find anyway) or 10 gallons of Purell. Health care workers must be protected first, and they need that stuff. Just take normal precautions.
— Shore up your own health and that of your family right now. The healthier you are, the better you can fend off disease. If you aren’t doing it already, get in the habit of eating right (fruits, veggies, no junk food), drinking lots of water and exercising in fresh air. If you go to the gym, wipe off the equipment and wash your hands before and after you use it. Avoid touching your face, which is the window to the virus.
— Put away a three-month supply of nonperishable foods and extra medicines you may need in case you decide to work from home or limit your time in public. If you don’t have storage space, ask a friend, neighbor or family member to help.
— Try to arrange telework options with your employer ASAP if possible.
— Pay close attention to your body. If you get body aches, a fever, a dry cough or any other symptoms, stay home, drink tons of water, herb tea and broth, and sleep as much as possible. Check in with your MD if the symptoms go to 36 hours. Tamiflu and flu shots can’t protect you from this virus, but check in with the doctor if you’re sick anyway.
— Tighten up your social circles. Right now is the time for neighbors to set up a caring circle with neighbors. If you belong to any kind of social community — whether a church, a senior center, a bowling league or anything else — work out plans for checking in on one another as often as daily, especially the most vulnerable.
— More than ever, we all need to care for one another — not just for the least of these as we always should, but also people who work for hourly wages without health insurance. Can you adopt a family if they lose their income? Can you check in on elderly and sick folk? Can you dig up your front yard and make it a garden for feeding people? Can you babysit kids if their day care is shut down? Help set up a community barter system? Can you help a local community center/church/synagogue/social group with support resources?
— If you are working paycheck to paycheck, please reach out to churches, synagogues and community resources to tap into helpful networks who can assist in case of emergency. Compassionate neighbors will help as they can. You might also consider penning an oped column to waken local minds to your personal story and publishing it in newspapers and social media. The media can help by circulating resource information for those in your situation.
— Take special care for the caregivers — health care workers, day care workers, teachers, and so on. They are the most vulnerable and also on the first line of defense.
Finally, contact your state and federal representatives and demand universal health coverage, regardless of your chosen presidential candidate. If this outbreak illustrates anything, it’s that the country can no longer afford to let people go to work if they are sick, or go without medical care because they can’t afford it. Remember, viruses care not about what race, class or age you fit into — they are equal opportunity offenders and that means the more we care for one another, the less opportunity they have to hurt us.
As the 17th-century poet John Donne put it, “No man is an island.” We are all in this together now.
Bronwyn Fryer is a freelance book collaborator in Montpelier.
