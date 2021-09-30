This Saturday, stand up for reproductive choice!
We’d bought the crib, the booties, the maternity clothes, the whole caboodle. And then I had to have an abortion at 22 weeks of pregnancy. I spent three terrible weeks knowing what would have to happen next, and planning for it. It was 1990 in liberal San Francisco, and after the “sorry, this baby has a terrible diagnosis,” it took a while to find a doctor to help me end the pregnancy.
After the abortion, my milk came in; I had to bind my painful breasts tight to shut the flow off. I fell into a deep depression. My own mother never emerged from this kind of experience. After being forced to deliver a dead son, she went into a permanent, debilitating depression, and died at the age of 52, when I was 17.
Terminating my pregnancy was a devastating experience, but I’m glad to have doctors who carefully explained the hopelessness of the situation to me. I’m grateful to have had the choice. If I were living in many states in the U.S. today, I would have been forced to carry that extremely damaged, though hoped-for, fetus to term and watch her die after birth anyway in despair and possible poverty.
Pregnancy is dangerous no matter how you look at it — and always has been. The religious right claims to stand for the unborn, but they are more pro-birth than pro-life. Right to Life doesn’t apply to the suffering of the living, the people on Death Row, the homeless and anyone who doesn’t adhere to their theocracy; it only applies to a set of unborn cells that they magically endow with rights superior to the Born. It’s all a canard, but rationality is in short supply now. Today, if I were a victim of rape or incest in Texas, well, too bad for me. Too bad for women, period.
Civil society in our country is rapidly shredding in many ways, but one of the worst and most cancerous symptoms of this devolution is the attack on women’s reproductive rights by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, red-state anti-abortion fanatics, and the theocrats on the Supreme Court.
This is why, on Saturday, Oct. 2, those of us who want to protect reproductive freedom will be marching and rallying in nearly 600 cities across the country, thanks to the efforts of the Women’s March, Planned Parenthood and many other organizations: Aside from Planned Parenthood, they include: ACLU-Vermont; League of Women Voters of Vermont; NAACP-Rutland; NAACP-Windham; Outright Vermont; Planned Parenthood of Northern New England; Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund; Rights & Democracy; Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom; Vermont Cares; Vermont Network Against Domestic & Sexual Violence; Vermont Works for Women.
In Montpelier, beginning at 2 p.m., a broad range of speakers will explain the effects of the brutal Texas law banning abortion in that state and elsewhere, and what those who want to protect Roe v. Wade, which gave women a constitutional right to abortion, can do about it.
I — and the majority of us in Vermont — hope you bring your friends and family to the State House lawn in Montpelier on Saturday as we rally for reproductive freedom, to hear from neighbors and elected officials about the dangerous abortion bans happening across the country, and learn about what Vermont is doing to protect choice for future generations.
See you there. Come prepared to fight back.
Bronwyn Fryer lives in Montpelier.
