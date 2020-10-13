The election of Donald J. Trump as president was not supposed to happen; even he was shocked by the outcome. What Americans were looking for in this man was that business-savvy guy he portrays himself to be — the guy who could run the country more like a business, because “that’s what we need to run it like a business." At face value, the idea any organization with a multi-billion-dollar budget should have certain business practices implemented in its daily operations, seem reasonable.
The problems with Trump being the businessman chosen to run this experiment are far too many to overcome. First of all, as we look closely, are any of his businesses really successful? Because a successful businessman is the bedrock of this experiment. We have never seen his tax returns, which would help us understand his net worth, this being one way we like to evaluate success. We do know he started his business "success" with money from his father. Not quite the rags-to-riches-pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps kind of story America loves to get behind.
We also know his dipping-of-a-toe into the world of casino ownership left him in bankruptcy court. Here we see him begin to understand how the legal system in America can work in favor of a businessman — by grinding down anyone who is not willing to keep a stable of well-paid attorneys on retainer. Now, of course, his father was there to prop up his casinos with massive cash influx when needed.
It should be noted these are all expectable business practices, family money, shake-downs, stonewalling creditors. They are used by folks all the time to get ahead; however, with the combination of them, it does not point to an overwhelmingly successful businessman.
It has been said before the usefulness of a business-minded person running government could be a positive one. With the financial aspects of government and the ever-growing need for innovation and creative thinking to be successful in business, the combination of a business background plus being well-versed in the working of government, is a powerful combo.
Understanding the U.S. Constitution plus understanding basic government procedures to be able to conduct rudimentary government commerce, is also a must. Problem is none of this is part of the current experiment. Another one of Trump's character flaws is the constant victimization. He cries, it's always someone else's fault. Whether it's fake news out to get him, or murderous hordes from South America or China or Antifa or the multitude of his cabinet members who have come and gone, there is never any room for him to take responsibility for any of the chaos he marinates in — a very weak leadership trait for the president of the United States.
Now we come to the end of the four-year Trump experiment, which can only be described as a complete disaster — a disaster he may not have ultimately created but one that for some strange reason, he has cuddled up to like a puppy nestles to a sleeping toddler. He believes it was his strong economy that carried him for the first two years. When, in truth, he inherited the economy from the Obama administration, but this belief that it was his economy is the same delusion all presidents experience. They usually only talk about them when the inheritance is a positive one.
The tax cuts he signed were a giveaway to people who don’t need tax cuts. These same tax cuts could very well be one of his many downfalls. The "make America great again" gang is, for the most part, the folks just trying to get by and did not receive a super tax package.
Another downfall lurking for Mr. Trump is the COVID-19 pandemic. This one is for sure not his doing; however, the response is, without doubt, questionable. Started with denial, expanded to blaming China and the WHO, in between we heard masks are useless, children are immune, and the favorite, injection of disinfectant into the human body could work to save lives. Once the pandemic took hold in the United States, the response from the administration has hovered somewhere between lame and pathetic.
The point here is that, when a businessman has to control a crisis, they typically become creative, identify the resources needed, develop a plan, then enact the plan — none of which have we seen from our businessman-in-chief: yes, a failed political experiment but one we can learn from.
Devon Fuller lives in Brandon.
