On the evening of Aug. 6, the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, a group of us, as we have for many years, walked slowly through Montpelier. We started from the lawn of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, walked quietly and meditatively down Main Street over to State Street, stopped in front of Christ Episcopal Church while a church volunteer slowly rang the bell 78 times. We proceeded onto a lawn near the river at Montpelier High School.
Quietly walking to commemorate a tragedy as grave as the destruction of a civilian population and 60% of a large city, raises many thoughts: some sad, some astonished that humans are capable of such destruction, some trying to find meaning and hope in this extremely violent act of anger and despair.
This year, other thoughts intruded. For we walked through another devastated city, our beloved Montpelier. While in no way comparable to an event that took the lives of an estimated 140,000 women, men and children, and caused the slow deaths by radiation poisoning of scores of thousands more, the scene of Montpelier’s empty streets lined by empty shops and offices, with piles of debris waiting to be hauled away, added to my sense of desolation.
Thoughts of neighbors and friends who lost their homes, their businesses, their jobs crowded in as we made our way through town. This sorrow was immediate, close, felt throughout my body. The grieving was, and is, personal in a way that a historical tragedy cannot be.
Montpelier will recover. People will rebuild their homes, their lives. Shops — tragically, not all — will reopen. The streets will again be full of shoppers, workers and those just walking to embrace our community with smiles and greetings.
Hiroshima today is a vibrant city and except for the few structures left standing as memorials, there is little evidence that 78 years ago the bomb which exploded more than 500 meters above the center of town created heat so intense as to vaporize people walking in the streets below.
What happened to these two cities is, as I’ve said, not comparable. But there are parallels we would do well to consider. Both have their origins in human choices and actions. Both could have been avoided. Both serve as lessons we desperately need to learn.
Hiroshima was the result of political and strategic decisions, scientific hubris and the exigencies of war. There is no space to unpack this, and I realize many readers may not agree at all. My point is, these were decisions that were made; there was nothing inevitable requiring Hiroshima and Nagasaki to be destroyed. Yet, military spending keeps rising and the U.S. military budget is greater than the next nine nations combined. Over the next 30 years, the Pentagon plans to spend more than a trillion dollars to upgrade its nuclear arsenal.
Montpelier suffered the terrible flood, which climate scientists agree was exacerbated by human-caused climate chaos. Decisions, or the lack of decisions, after so many years of increasingly dire warnings, left our Capital City vulnerable to floods that were only supposed to happen every hundred years or so.
Every nation’s industries, cars, trucks and planes, heating and cooling systems and more, keep pumping carbon dioxide into Earth’s atmosphere, thickening the blanket which traps heat. This results in the breakdown of Earth’s climate, which has, throughout the last 10,000 years, enabled humans to flourish.
To keep our economy running, we are encouraged and cajoled into consuming more and more — every thing we consume has energy produced by fossil fuels embedded in it —everything.
While many people are unable to consume enough to guarantee health and safety, most people in wealthy countries are never taught to think of voluntary limits to consumption. Every economic policy of the U.S. government, every decision of corporate executives, every leader faced with writing a budget, assumes and encourages growth in consumption. Efforts to reduce and reverse the heating of Earth’s climate pale in comparison, thus guaranteeing more floods, wildfires, massive and prolonged heat waves, droughts, warming oceans and violent storms.
To destroy life as we know it on Earth with nuclear weapons, people have to do things. Decisions have to be made, missiles and planes need to be launched, bombs dropped on cities. To destroy life as we know it through climate breakdown, no one needs to do anything; we just carry on with business as usual, which is happening right now.
But Hiroshima and Montpelier also can serve to teach us something else. Hiroshima need never happen again if the present nine nuclear weapons states decide these weapons make us all vulnerable to annihilation by miscalculation or accident, and decide to join the 91 nations that have signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and then actually abolish the weapons.
Coastal cities and cities like Montpelier along rivers will see greater and more frequent flooding, and all the aforementioned climate-related disasters will intensify and become more frequent if greenhouse gases are not drastically reduced within the next 10 years.
Nuclear weapons and climate breakdown have been described as “existential threats” to life as we know it. The existence of both are due to choices human beings make or fail to make. The decisions are ours to make as we join others in forcing our governments to act before it is too late. We are the ones we have been waiting for.
Joseph Gainza lives in Marshfield.