C. Leon Harrris, identified as a professor emeritus of biological science, disputes John Nassivera’s assertion that immaterial information in DNA is “the most important aspect of life.” Nassivera goes on to claim this information ultimately comes from a creator God.

Professor Harris instead asserts “information in DNA comes from the environment as it favors the random mutations that contribute to fitness” — a materialist assertion, which requires physical matter randomly interacting as the driver of evolution.

