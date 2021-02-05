The editorial in the Feb. 2 edition of The Times Argus discussed the angry mail the paper receives for publishing points of view that some readers disagree with and find unsuitable for publication. Since the letters are from readers along the spectrum of political beliefs in Vermont, I would say the paper is doing exactly the right thing to publish the letters and commentaries.
The Times Argus provides a community service much needed: a forum for citizens and residents to express what they see as wrong or right with government, politics, the economy or several other aspects of our common life. The paper nurtures our democracy.
I used to tell my critical-thinking students that we do not know we have a perspective until we hear another perspective. Without access to another viewpoint, we too easily think the only way to view some aspect of reality is our way. Unfortunately, today, with social media and the fragmentation of news media, it is possible to live in a cocoon of thinking and values that solely reflect our own. Our opportunity to expand our world view becomes greatly compromised.
For some people, that is just the way they want things; they do not want to hear other opinions. They do not want their values or worldview to be challenged; that would prove to be too frightening. It might mean their viewpoint is not as sound as they had thought. Their certainty would be shaken. They prefer to block out opposing ideas so they do not have to live with the tension of uncertainty.
Holding that kind of tension is a learned skill and so many people do not seem to have learned it. This has little to do with the level of schooling one has attained — actually we too often confuse “education” with “schooling;” there are many people who are wonderfully educated who were not greatly schooled, and many people who are well-schooled but have little education.
Joanna Macy, a Buddhist scholar, writer and environmental activist, once described community as that place where, inevitably, people live whom we rather not know. Anything less would be a network or club. When we refuse to listen to and thoughtfully consider the viewpoints of those with whom we disagree, we are not only depriving ourselves of an opportunity to understand others more, we are helping to unravel our community. That is something I think all readers would deplore.
Joseph Gainza lives in Plainfield.
