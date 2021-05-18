Vermont is no stranger to wanton waste. Photos of coyote carcasses nailed to trees and crows killed in shooting contests with their lifeless bodies lined up for bragging rights, are easily found on Vermont social media.
Wanton waste can be defined as hunting or trapping wildlife and not using any of the meat, fur or other body parts. Unlike other states, Vermont has no wanton waste prohibitions on game or furbearer species. A letter was sent to the Fish & Wildlife Board by a retired game warden in 2018 where he documented concerns as to the amount of wasteful killing he witnessed over the years from muskrats, to deer, to coyotes. Not surprisingly, the board never took up his petition, so Protect Our Wildlife decided to take it to the Legislature where there's a better chance for democracy.
A bill to ban wanton waste was introduced in January 2019. The Legislature convened a working group with the purpose of stakeholder groups, including Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter, working together on agreeable bill language. Countless hours of meetings, emails and discussions resulted in a compromise (or so we thought) — that wildlife subject to a hunting or trapping season would be utilized. The legislation offered multiple exemptions, including wildlife killed in defense of property.
But last week, right before the committee was set to take a vote, the commissioner changed his tune. The language he ultimately supported would strip the legislation of any meaningful protections for wildlife. The commissioner’s language would only require retrieval and disposal of wildlife, with no requirement to use the animal in any way. The ruse of the working group was a complete waste of government resources and time. The wildlife governance model is rigged against wildlife and against those who want a modicum of protections for them.
Brenna Galdenzi lives in Stowe.
