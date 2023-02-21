Every year, long before winter ends, the month of February signals a new cycle of change. February is the announcement of new and incumbent candidates running for local leadership, many with strong platforms for change and exciting ideas.
February also signals a new season for professional baseball. Pitchers, catchers, young rookies and aging veterans are the first to arrive to spring training to prove themselves to managers and ownership.
As an avid Boston Red Sox fan, February also brings us back to Oct. 27, 2004, and the night the Red Sox won a long-awaited World Series Championship. It was a night of celebration for many Red Sox fans who had gathered in downtown Rutland for a beverage or two and to enjoy the viewing of some illegal fireworks filling the sky above “the Pit.”
After that late October night (which should have warranted Rutland’s 10-of-9 p.m. whistle and the ringing of the local church bells, too), it was time to extend the moment. We measured the local interest and decided to privately hire a Premiere Bus. With 50 friends, Red Sox fans from 5 to 83 years of age, we boarded our bus to downtown Boston for the Saturday Red Sox World Series rolling rally parade.
Over 3 million people attended the parade and the banks of the Charles River and the downtown Boston streets and sidewalks were a dozen rows deep. The Boston duck boats carried the Red Sox players and coaches and their families, along with past players and owners down Boylston Street. I looked around at the crowd of fans and there were tears rolling down the faces of 6- and 7-year-old Red Sox fans, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
It was a moment of emotional release much like the most recent sight of the Vermont Air National Guard F-35 squadron flying over RRMC and the nursing homes in Rutland in May 2020 to honor our frontline health care workers. Solid leadership, a committed and aligned team of individuals that trusted one another created a once-thought-impossible result for both events.
For many local Red Sox fans on the bus, that three- or four-minute duck boat rolling rally that had just passed by was a top-10 lifetime moment. It represented relief, hope, happiness and joy. The celebration was for all of the loyal Red Sox fans of the past 86 years, both for the living and the deceased. All Red Sox fans still have the dark memory of the Yankee fans’ chant “1918” stored deep in a distant memory. It was a year you remembered like a significant year in a high-school American History class, but suddenly you were relieved of the memory.
But what I remember most significantly about this magical Red Sox run was a fellow by the name of Pedro Martinez. He was a young, thin and incredibly talented Latino pitcher who threw the baseball as hard as anyone with extreme precision and confidence. After the heartbreaking loss to the Yankees in the previous year’s American League Championship, Pedro was asked if he felt the loss was due to the “Curse of the Bambino” (Babe Ruth, who was known as the Bambino, was traded to the Yankees from the Red Sox in 1918 … and the Red Sox never won a World Series from that day until 2004). Pedro’s answer, given in the heat of the moment, changed the overall make-up of his team and its fans. Pedro said that if Babe Ruth stepped into the batter’s box against him, his first pitch would be to plunk the Babe right in the ass with a fastball.
Now that is the fighting spirit.
Now let’s go back to 1886 and 1892 and the demise of Rutland, Vermont, through the strong arming and influence of Redfield Proctor to break off West Rutland, Proctor and Rutland Town from Rutland. At that time, local entrepreneur Percival W. Clement was opposed to this action and had the Rutland Daily Herald on his side but “PW” did not have the Pedro fastball. Fast forward to 1992 and Bill Carris, a local business leader and philanthropist, who had attempted to light the fire on the 100-year anniversary of Vermont’s largest single town or city being torn apart with the hopes of building some momentum into putting Rutland City and Rutland Town back together. Bill Carris had the Pedro fastball, but he had a very young cast of teammates at the time and maybe a generation too soon.
Well, now, 30-plus years later, and 130-plus years since the Redfield Proctor event, and it’s time for Rutland to step forward. Rutland’s population is currently fifth in the state with Bennington (believe it or not) now within 500 of Rutland … Each of the four towns that once made Rutland whole pre-1886 also has something the others need and want. Maybe it’s time to start by sharing services.
Example: fire protection. With the increasing shortage of volunteer firemen and the rising taxes to support the individual towns and their equipment needs, it is time to take the next step. Mutual aid meets fiscal responsibility. The relatively new Rutland Town Fire Department building in Center Rutland should serve as the fire station for West Rutland, Proctor and Rutland Town west. Each town should, and would, support this endeavor with tax dollars (lower for each town), equipment and volunteers for better fire protection and with the same proud community spirit.
Example: housing. If Rutland Town has the land and Rutland City has the sewer and water services, let’s break the bread. Has anyone in the town had to price out the engineering and construction of a new septic system or drilling for the elusive water supply needed for the comfort of a home or a business? Would the state of Vermont and the local Act 250 commission look for some leniency knowing that housing is a major need? Would the state (and federal) government recognize the local collaboration and reward this endeavor with monies from multiple resources?
I’m not saying we rush things along and have four towns propose engagement rings to each other tomorrow but let us think more creatively, albeit, responsible. Being creative and practical are traits Vermonters might just rank the highest in the nation and for which we are all most modestly proud of. Maybe over time, and possibly in brave Bill Carris’ lifetime, we can get the ball rolling. It could lead to another top-10 moment in the community’s history and a celebration for the past and future of its community members.
For many, change is difficult but I’ve never heard of anyone in the last 130-plus years in this Rutland community chanting “1886” or “1892” like the old and defeating “1918.” What local leader is going to step into the batter’s box or is going to throw out the first pitch?
Paul Gallo lives in Rutland.
