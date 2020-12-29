It is a well-known fact to the locals and presumably, all tourists or in-state visitors, that the Rutland Free Library is a glorious building with a rich history. It is unique amongst the rest of the buildings that follow in its place to downtown Rutland. Hidden in its own perfect utopia of a nook, the Rutland Free Library is located at the corner of Court Street and Center Street on the edge of downtown Rutland, making it a perfect location for people to admire its beauty. From its impressive exterior, one can make the assumption the Rutland Free Library is a historic building with its noticeable 19th century pillars, overall design and structure. A quick glance inside will confirm this.
The Rutland Free Library, once known as the Federal Building, began construction in 1857 and officially finished in 1859 and constructed under the guidance of Ammi Young, a famous architect who was appointed as the first supervising architect of the United States Treasury. Young was known for his amazing built-to-last structures, Italianate design and use of most durable Boston brick on the thicker than normal exterior walls. In assistance, Solomon Foot, the U.S. senator from Rutland, helped in the securement of the building for the city. Foote and close ally and fellow senator, Abraham Lincoln from Illinois, were said to lead in the brokering of several new federal post offices to be built in many states across the country in the late-1850s to mid-1860s. In fact, the Rutland building has a twin, although slightly smaller, in downtown Windsor. Architect Young, during his time, designed not only post offices but other important structures such as college administrative buildings and dormitories, churches and private homes throughout the United States. It is noted that the old Federal Building in Rutland is only one of a few buildings still standing today designed by Young.
Besides architecture, the now Rutland Free Library building has a history of its own in Rutland. Between 1858 and 1930, the building served as a post office and federal courthouse. Serving other purposes, it lay as a landmark between the two parts of Rutland City, the old town center on Main Street and the brash and developing new commercial district at the foot of the hill. A well-known fact about the building is its mysterious, and rightfully creepy, dark and cold jail cells in its basement. It is reputed that the cells also served as a part of Vermont’s role in the Underground Railroad, assisting escaped slaves on their road to freedom in the north. It may have served as a jail for Union traitors and Confederate spies during the Civil War era. Among its many unconventional uses the cells, stored confiscated alcohol during the Prohibition era. The history of the building’s basement is a lively one within itself. Another notable structure from its original construction that still stands today are the tall marble posts that border the building at street side, used for horse and carriage posting in its prime as patrons used the post office.
In 1935, the court house and post office building transformed into the Rutland Free Library, and what it is today. In the 1950s and 1960s, the library hit its peak usage, after the return of World War II veterans; with a boom in student population, the library was a hot spot in Rutland for students. The library became so frequented and popular during this time that they needed to expand as they were serving double the amount of people they had space for. A push for an addition to the library was made in 1959, but it wasn’t until 1964, when Edwin Lawrence donated $30,000 for an addition, that the library created more book-shelf space, basement storage, and a quiet reading area, now known as the Lawrence Reading Room.
The Federal Building is an important historical landmark that may remind us of the long and storied history of Rutland. The building should be appreciated for its 160 years of service and glory. Through it’s impressive exterior, ornate interior, beautiful upstairs courtroom now known as the Nella Grimm Fox Room and the downstairs basement jail cells, history is seen everywhere through the building. It is a reminder of Rutland’s past and should be cherished for as long as possible. The building has served many important roles in its older days, and serves just as many now as it provides a private and safe place for the Rutland community to go and explore Rutland’s history or simply read a book or two.
Being of the youngest generation in the Rutland community (Generation Z), I can appreciate the history of the building for what it has served. Regardless of its services as a library, courthouse, post office, etcetera, the building itself represents the history of the city, and provides a sense of pride for the community. This building should be a place that belongs to the people of the Rutland community, as it was intended, and should remain that way for years to come.
Lucia Gallo is a senior at Mount St. Joseph Academy and lives in Rutland.
Beautifully written Lucia. Well done. Thank you.
