I awoke the morning of June 1 with a heaviness in my heart uncommon for this time of year. Usually, Vermont’s verdant splendor in late spring has my spirits high, but my mind was darkened by knowledge I didn’t have until recently — June 1 begins Vermont’s bear-hound training season. Bear hounding involves hunters using packs of radio-collared hounds to pursue black bears until the terrified, exhausted bear climbs up a tree for safety or turns to fight the hounds on the ground. During the exceptionally long bear hunting season, hounders shoot defenseless bears from trees.

There’s no shortage of problems with bear hounding: psychological and physiological stressors to bears, including extreme fear and hypothermia; tiny cubs left vulnerable; wounds suffered by the hounds attacking the bears; and property rights trampled by hounds who have no conception of posted land, are just a few. Like many Vermonters I’ve spoken with about this issue, I believe this outdated and cruel practice needs to stop.

