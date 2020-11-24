As a woman of color, I couldn’t help but shed tears seeing not just the first woman, but the first woman of color, being declared the next vice president of the United States. It is revolutionary. It is what we have fought for for hundreds of years and finally our voices are being heard and validated. We will teach our young that together, anything is possible. We are at the breakthrough line but walking backwards should not be an option.
With that being said, all kids should be taught to respect those who don’t resemble them and those who do. We can grow to inspire as Kamala Harris did to us as not just a person of color but a voice that speaks for inclusion. We have seen cities fight for what’s right and Rutland City is one of them, shown by the removal of the harmful mascot at Rutland High School and the protests against police brutality following George Floyd’s unfortunate death.
The children of Rutland are watching and although they may not be able to understand just yet, it is our job, as adults, to teach them the significance of equality and justice. Rutland Youth Theatre is a city program that should be representing us all yet, they plan to showcase their production of Aladdin Jr. next spring. I was sad, angry and confused about why they thought it was a good idea to choose this production in a community that lacks the diversity to appropriately cast this play. It is saddening to see Rutland Youth Theatre choose to overlook the town’s progress in terms of equity and respectful representation. Is it appropriate to showcase Aladdin Jr. given everything going on in the world?
We encourage them to choose wisely in casting and directing, and to avoid cultural appropriation. If Rutland Youth Theatre cannot appropriately produce this show, they should let it go and choose something more respectful and inclusive of this community. This is not a time to move backwards; it is not a time to overlook equity and justice, it is not a time to demean those who have fought hard to have basic human rights. Change should be encouraged.
Jackelyn Garcia-Rodriguez lives in Castleton.
